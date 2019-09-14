When we were children, our father and grandmother sometimes took us to see Grandma’s sister and her husband. Aunt Alta lived somewhere near Bradford but I can’t remember exactly where.
What I do remember is while our house had no bathroom but a cold-water spigot for the kitchen sink, theirs had two commodes in a room attached to the house and an old-fashioned pump attached to the kitchen sink.
My sister and I liked to mess with the pump because there was a trick to getting the water to come out. You couldn’t just give it a pump or two and have the precious liquid. You had to vigorously pump the handle up and down a few times, then finally the reward was a stream of water. It smelled like iron in this little country house, but we drank it because it was something produced by our own efforts.
I think about Aunt Alta’s pump sometimes. It has been a metaphor for a lot of things in my life, not the least, my writing. Many a day, both on the job and in my own home office, I have told myself, “I don’t feel like writing today.”
But deadlines were often staring me in the face. If I wanted to make a living, I had to figure out how to get the work done. I should confess that I am a world-class procrastinator. I often tell myself (and mostly believe it, too) that it’s just not time for some of the things I think I want to or need to do. They’ll happen in God’s timing. While that’s basically true, we can also choose to take steps to put ourselves in position for success, to be ready when other opportunities arise. Doing preparation work can be, in a sense, priming the pump for something yet to come.
A famous pastor was peaking one day about how she was learning to expect divine prompting for sermons she had planned to preach. She also had learned that didn’t mean she could go on stage without a prepared sermon. She had to make a plan, do the work and be ready for the occasion. She might feel a nudge to change direction during the talk and had to be willing to do that but should never step out before the public unprepared. She had learned to prime the pump for the flow to come.
For many years on the job as a newspaper staff writer, my procrastination tendencies found me practicing what might appear to be a disheveled schedule. I worked at a community paper that published two days a week. We had specific deadlines and I am one of those people for whom deadlines tend to work, but generally at the eleventh hour. I always MEAN to get things done sooner, but it rarely turns out that way.
The deadlines on the day the stories were due always hovered like anxious birds waiting for me to get to it and drop the seed. I wanted to throw words on the page, but I couldn’t do it until I was ready. Hence, on the three days without the push of the deadline, it might look like I was letting my mind run free and unconcerned. What I was really doing was conducting interviews, writing and transcribing notes and envisioning the stories in my mind. I was priming the pump.
When I sat down early the morning of the deadline and wrote several stories, I gained a reputation as a fast writer (and was called the “copy queen”) but it was all the result of the earlier work.
The words could flow because I had taken steps to make them ready.
The pump priming idea is true in other areas as well. After I lost my husband, there was so much to do in terms of paperwork and determining what to do with the things in his office that I was overwhelmed. I adopted the “one thing” plan, accomplishing something, at least. Often, it would lead to another something. I primed the pump.
It often works with housework and other tasks. Commit to one thing and quite often, another will follow, once you get that pump flowing. Mine tends to run dry pretty fast in that area, but I can end the day with an accomplishment or two under my belt.
The other day, I discovered how priming the pump can also ease the flow of fears and anxieties. While facing health issues, you can often let your imagination run wild, speculating about what might be going on and letting your mind conjure up scary outcomes. But when you finally pick up the phone for a medical appointment or a test, somehow that at least sends some of the anxieties gushing out of the way.
At least you have taken a step. You’ve primed the pump. With such circumstances and other areas of life, the more you work at it, the more successful you will become in learning to keep life’s flow going.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)