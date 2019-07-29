When I was driving around with an old friend and classmate last week, she said something that remains on my mind.
“I guess I never found my passion,” she said.
Her response came to our remembrance of how another friend and I wrote little stories in junior high school in a “Nancy Drew” fashion. The adventurous characters were our friends, of course, who solved mysteries in each installment. Passing them around for sneak peaks during class and study halls had all our friends begging for the next in the series.
“You girls always knew writing was your passion,” she said.
Actually, we didn’t. This memory was an early sign of what we loved to do, but neither of us wrote full time. I did clerical work at universities and public schools, then transportation management. Finally, I made a living as a newspaper staff writer. I wrote—and sold—at various junctures but it wasn’t my full-time career until journalism kicked in. My classmate was right, however. For most of my life writing has been my passion.
OUR OTHER FRIEND went into mission work, serving in foreign countries and at churches with her pastor husband, raising a family at the same time. She is a wonderful writer but doesn’t do it full time. She blogs. She writes little pieces now and then. Maybe in retirement she will pursue this avenue, this passion for writing that tickled our fancy as early as junior high.
My classmate’s comment that she never found hers struck me as sad, somehow. I don’t, however, think it is really true. She has lived an adventurous life, in my opinion. A sense of adventure and willingness to try things might just have been her passion.
After high school, she readily accepted a clerical job with the FBI, something that an agent visiting our business class said could be open to any of us. She was the one who actually went, however. My friend assures me being 18 and living in Washington, being bused to work in a federal building and back to reside with roommates you do not know was not as glamorous as it sounds. She shared that she stuck it out longer than some of the other recruits, but it was not a long-term career. I was always impressed that she tried it.
While pursuing a career in banking in the south and the one to conduct business with administrators on cruise ships, at one point she took them up on an offer to join their staff. She has worked in a variety of financial settings, including ships and casinos. She lived in several coastal states and has now retired in one. She has been on more cruises to interesting places than I can count. I think her passion is her adventurous nature.
AT OUR 50TH CLASS of 1969 reunion recently, another classmate shared how she had only recently obtained her bachelor’s degree in education. If I heard her right, it was in her sixth decade that she began teaching elementary students. She loves it, has a passion for her job and the kids and said she has no plans to retire. This goes to show it’s never too late to pursue your dreams.
I watch America’s Got Talent and twice now, the judges have put through a fellow who is doing just that, reviving his talent and pursuing dreams he had long ago put away. Robert Finley is 65 years old, a Vietnam veteran and grew up as a Louisiana farm boy. He said the only passion that kept him out of trouble was singing.
After military service, however, he found he had to set aside his music dreams and get down to the business of working to raise his family. He later learned he was going blind, so this man has known struggles. Music, he found, brought him solace.
I don’t know his full story, only as it unfolds on AGT airings, but he is a pretty good soul and blues singer, even daring to do an original piece this week, which put him through to the live shows coming up soon. When he goes on stage, his daughter holds his arm and leads him to the microphone. She noted that after he sacrificed for her all those years, she is happy to go with him as he revives his own laid aside dreams.
I’M ROOTING for Robert Finley, not just as a good singer, but as one yet daring to revive a dream, to pursue his passion for music. I’m rooting for my classmate to find something she loves to do, even in retirement, including opportunities to travel even more if that is what she most enjoys.
I’m rooting for me as I revive my original writing dreams in retirement. I haven’t written much fiction since those early round robin junior high stories with my friend in ministry, but who knows? I’m also rooting for you. What have you set aside that you love to do?
