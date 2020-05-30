Sometimes I forget where I am. Driving into Olean the other day, I almost stopped to say hello to a man I thought I recognized. Then I remembered the man I thought this was once served as mayor and owned a restaurant in Tecumseh, Michigan.
The local man surely resembled my Michigan friend, at least at a distance; his curly gray beard was a feature they had in common. I saved myself some embarrassment by waking up to where I was. Only by a longshot chance would my Midwest friend appear ambling down Olean’s streets.
This has happened in supermarkets and other stores, too, back when more were open. I’d see someone up an aisle, prepare to say hello, then realized I was in the wrong state. I often thought I recognized people from back home (here) while living elsewhere, too.
The truth is some people do have traits that resemble or make you think of another person. “They” say everyone has a twin somewhere — at least I heard that growing up. As soon as we all figure out who “they” are, maybe we can get some solid research on the subject.
I think God made each of us unique and special and the mold that formed us was only used one time. But we sometimes have similarities. Before you say, “What about twins? Triplets?” Especially identical ones vs. fraternal. They probably shared one mold just as by a quirk of fertilization science, they shared their mother’s womb. Even with identical or almost identical features, twins have their own quirks and characteristics.
Sometimes I remember where I am but come across a person who looks familiar. I may have never met them but it turns out they are a member of a family I know. Family resemblance exists, though not always. For instance, many have told me I look just like my late mother. But no one tells me my sister and I look alike. We just don’t.
A few months ago, I was scheduled to interview a young man and as soon as he walked into the café, I recognized him. His family and mine lived in the same neighborhood and even though I had never met him, the son of a fellow I only knew as a young boy, I could see facial traits passed down from his grandparents.
Another thing happens that I’ll bet others have experienced, too. You’re out in public somewhere and you see someone that you just know you recognize—but it drives you crazy because you can’t place them. There’s a reason. They’re out of context. You’re more familiar with them in a uniform, behind a counter and cash register or serving food in a restaurant.
That’s happened to me several times. A young woman was serving me coffee. I knew I knew her but couldn’t call her by her name because I didn’t remember how I knew her. Turns out the server job was a second job. I more often saw her behind the counter in the bank. So, sometimes when I think I recognize someone I have to first remember where I am, after many lifetime moves, to decide if I really know them or if they just resemble another person.
Some time ago, Facebook had a thing where you or your friends got to choose what celebrity you most resembled. It was a fun activity; also eye-opening to see how others viewed you, not always as the glam stars.
Before I left Michigan, a local artist came to my retirement reception. She handed me one of her signed pen and ink sketches, professionally matted and ready to frame. She said it was
special and she was just meant to give it to me. It showed two women sitting at a café table and was entitled, “Table Talk.” One had gray hair and her head is turned so you can’t see her face. The other was talking and smiling.
“Don’t you see it?” she asked.
I struggled a moment, wondering what I was missing.
“That woman,” she said pointing. “She looks just like you.”
She said she knew it wasn’t. She had made the sketch during a festival in Ann Arbor, where she captured the faces of several women enjoying the day.
After finalizing the piece, adding a wash of seafoam green to one woman’s blouse and pink with a long blue scarf to the other, she showed it to local friends and was told, “That sure looks like our Tecumseh Herald columnist Deb Wuethrich.”
The artist agreed and decided she had the perfect retirement gift.
I didn’t see it at first, because we never look like we think we do, just like we don’t recognize our own voice when we hear it back. But now, I do. Short hair of a coloring like mine, big ears, my mother’s smile. And those long scarves that are something of a trademark. If I was there that day, I don’t remember it. But then again, sometimes I forget where I am!
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)