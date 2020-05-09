It was in my sophomore year of high school at Portville Central that I had my first inkling I might be a writer. My English teacher, Miss Toohey, who became Mrs. Mahar around that time, gave an assignment to write a short story.
One day in class, she decided to read those she deemed the Top Three and the class would vote by a show of hands on which story they most liked. She did not share the author’s names until she was finished so as not to sway any votes.
I was a pretty introverted teenager in those days, so it was both to my embarrassment and secret delight when my story was selected as “the best.” Looking back, I suspect I always had it in me, because when we were asked to write a 150-350-word composition or essay response on a regent’s exam, I always wrote away while others struggled to fill the page.
For several years, I didn’t do much with this hint of writing ability beyond office use for crisp business letters and such—and writing family and friends back home, with 10-page letters being the norm while we lived on the MSU campus. I did, at one point, begin to journal sporadically.
When our daughter reached kindergarten age, she attended a half-day session. In the two or three hour span that she was gone, I filled pages with a novel that had been itching to get out. It was bad. It was creative but likely partially plagiarized, not word for word, but my sister had let me read some of her journals from her time on the road with a traveling carnival. My fascination with her journeys formed the basis of the book. It still sits in a closet, which is probably the best place for it.
What that experience did, however, was let me prove to myself that I could do it. I could complete a full-fledged piece of writing. I had begun to read writer’s magazines and books, taking in all I could, long before I ever studied journalism. Once I started the program, I leaned more toward feature writing which began to find homes in magazines and newspapers.
Throughout those early years of letting my creativity find its place, I attended some writer’s conferences and seminars. A prolific writer who supported himself solely by freelancing said if you really want to learn the discipline of writing and the deadline, get a job with a newspaper. At one point, I finally did.
I’ve been thinking about all the people who influenced me along the way, people who mentored and encouraged me in my craft, like Miss Toohey/Mrs. Mahar, by reading my story aloud. Incidentally, that story broke all the “rules” I would later learn. Writers are told, “write what you know.” My story was about an inner-city kid running with a gang who had second thoughts the first time the group mugged a man. The character circled back to help him. I’ve learned it’s good to know the rules, but sometimes you veer from them if that’s the story burning within.
Thoughts of my early formation as a writer have come forth this week. I just learned that my nephew’s wife, Keziah, whom I consider my niece now, is working on a historical novel. Keziah is in her 20s, the mother of two beautiful little boys. She is busy enough with them, as I was in raising Michele. She is also talented. A piece of work she shared shines with it. She’s also in the early stages of learning to shape her creativity and beginning to look toward what to do with it when she’s completed the project.
I want to help. I’ve offered to help. Keziah has happily accepted. I find that being in a position to do so revives my own spirit. It’s one thing to feel like you have a gift, that God helps develop some innate talent or ability. I have been blessed to be able to share columns and other writings through publication, but I also feel a renewed joy in being able to share it with a family member—to mentor someone.
Another niece, Miranda, is a liver transplant recipient and is trying to get her story down to share with the world as well. Her story will be more in a non-fiction or memoir format, areas in which I have developed some proficiency, thanks to many, many people who have mentored ME.
Locally, I work with a small group of Christian writers. This, too, nourishes my soul as well as helps me stay productive myself. There’s something heartwarming about being able to pass on what you know to another person who is interested, whether it is a family tradition, a special recipe or an affinity for a talent, like art.
In the old days, they called this sharing of skills and trades “apprenticeship.” It’s good to toil in a field you enjoy. It’s even better to be able to pass it on.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)