Have you ever had a job you just loved? Hated? Or one that perhaps brought you into a love/hate relationship?
I had to go where health professionals work this week. It was fascinating to hear the “whoosh/whoosh” of my own heartbeat during a Doppler scan. I realized it wasn’t like when parents hear their baby’s heartbeat for the first time, but it felt good, experiencing that life-affirming pulse and its waves on a computer.
More fascinating was the tech’s “I love my job” affirmation as she monitored the computer and talked a health language I do not understand. She freely shared her enthusiasm for the way she was privileged to make a living. A younger person being mentored not only heard and experienced this enthusiasm but learned from a pro.
Sometimes we encounter people who clearly do not enjoy their jobs. We can tell the difference between a friendly, employee, for instance, versus one who barely looks up or acts like you’re imposing.
In my mind, a good attitude toward people is not only imperative for businesses, but for the well-being of the worker. Studies show that people who are grumpy and negative simply don’t do as well in life as those with more positive attitudes. When it comes to medical care, of course we want someone who will at least look us in the eye and treat us as a person, not just another body through the door. I was so happy to find such an outlook.
I, too, have loved most of my jobs. First, I was a clothes-folder and bagger at Westons Shoppers City. I was a “green” secretary on the Go Spartans, Go Green campus of Michigan State University. The chemistry professors and graduate students I worked with never treated me as someone who didn’t know what I was doing. They helped and mentored me. I was open to their coaching.
After returning to New York to give birth, I fried donuts, decorated cakes and passed hot Italian bread, hard rolls and donuts over the counter at Super Duper bakery. Journeying back to Michigan brought more clerical work, a path up a ladder into transportation management, then a mid-life career change into journalism.
The point is, I loved almost every job and hope others could sense that, like I saw with the medical tech. Coming from a hard-working, working class family in upstate New York, I always felt jobs were a privilege and a blessing. The foundation of my work ethic was seeded locally and stayed with me wherever I went.
Did you notice the “almost” every job? I would be less than honest if I didn’t share one failure, one job I most certainly did not like when I briefly worked as a temp for a clerical agency. First, they sent me to the election division at City Hall in Lansing. The horrible events of 9/11 happened then, so I worked partly in shock, as many did, during a several-week assignment.
When that ended, I accepted a one-week job at a large insurance office. All the schools in Michigan used this agency, so I was familiar with it and eager to go. I wasn’t there two hours, however, before I knew the truth. EVEN I COULD HATE A JOB! The staff didn’t talk to me, or to each other. My trainer took me into a big room to demonstrate how to stuff requested information into envelopes. Her way of familiarizing me with the materials was to treat me like a child as she pointed to one in each category.
“Just touch it,” she said. “That will help you remember.”
I was on the phone to the agency, crying, by lunch time. I told them this was not the assignment for me. I couldn’t possibly stay the week. I wanted to run home right then. They convinced me to finish the day. It was hard. There was just something so not me about this job.
For years, my scamp of a husband put pieces of paper in front of me. “Just touch it!” he’d tease, trying to get my goat and make me laugh. This job served as a lesson that even though all jobs are important and someone needs to do them, not everyone is suited. It reminded me of a summer job try in Olean at the former AVX. I flunked the dexterity test they gave to determine skill for factory work.
I tried to be cheerful and friendly at the insurance company, but wanting to cry overtook me, I’m afraid. The experience made me so grateful others can do jobs that are not in my wheelhouse and do them with good attitudes.
This Thanksgiving, I’m thankful for the many blessings found throughout my career, whether working in minimum wage circumstances, salaried positions—or a one-day flame-out. I’m grateful for family, friends, my God and my church—and for readers and the opportunity to still do the job I most love—writing. May God Bless You in every way this Thanksgiving.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)