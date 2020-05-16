Many years ago, but not really so long, somebody surely looked up and said, “I wonder if man could ever fly like a bird?” I think 17th century Galileo was one of the first to experiment with flight in some form.
That’s how new things come about. Somebody has an idea, ponders it, studies it. At some point they, or someone else attempts to bring the idea about, like Edison’s 1,000 unsuccessful attempts before inventing the light bulb.
I don’t know why I’m thinking about this, but probably all the technology being used during this time of social distancing. The music competition shows I watch are happening from home in little boxes on the screen. So are the roundtable news and opinion shows.
People have taken to Facetime to share positive posts and visit family and friends at a new level. Our church sermons are on Facebook or YouTube. I took part in a deacon’s meeting Tuesday night with 12 of us, some on the phone (me) and others savvy enough to use the computer. Many are using something called “Zoom” which I’d never heard of until now.
What I am thinking about, however, is something I read years ago, either in my late teens or as a young adult. It was a futuristic piece about what to look for and expect within a few years. It stuck with me because at the time, the predictions seemed unrealistic, even incredulous.
The first one I recall was that one day we would be able to pick up the phone and see the other person. Yeah, I might have been a teen, or remembering that time as a reference point. Back then, the phone was on the wall. It had a cord. If you were lucky, it was long and you could take it around the corner where your sister and little brothers couldn’t listen in as you cooed to your boyfriend. “You hang up first; no, you hang up then I will.”
I remember thinking, yeah, we want someone to see us in our curlers. But we have certainly seen that prediction evolve! From cell phones to devices, to being able to “visit” with someone around the world, which has been a wonderful thing for military members and their families as well as relatives living in different states. Now, that includes being able to talk to someone in isolation, such as assisted living centers.
Another item in the forecast had to do with paying for water. At the time, I was used to wells that houses had, not some system with treated water. Back then I thought I wouldn’t want to pay for clean water. Of course, most of us do, through our municipal utility systems. I am a big water drinker and enjoy certain brands of bottled water, which I pay for each time I go to the grocery store.
I came from the LP era (long-play vinyl records) and later, 8-track and cassette tapes. The future forecast called for music you could personally select, song by song. No more B-side you didn’t really like on a 45-rpm record; no more having to lift the needle to try to find the right groove for the one or two you liked on the LP; and no more fast-forwarding and rewinding on the cassettes.
Compact discs made it easier to jump over the so-so songs. MP3 players came out and we could select just songs we wanted. Now, everything is pretty much downloaded or streamed. Your choice.
Coming from the three-major-network generation for TV, it seemed impossible to think that a day would come, as this piece predicted, pay television would be a thing. Cable. Streaming. Etc. Back then, you saw a show when it was on or you missed it. Maybe it would come back with summer reruns. The forecast was that one day we could not only record but find
shows we wanted to watch on our own timelines and even pause them to go to the kitchen. DVDs, “on demand,” “streaming.” And I guess I am paying for something I said, “Never!”
Sometimes I think of the old cartoon series, “The Jetsons,” when looking at what we have today that were only imaginings then. That, and the early “Star Trek.” Yeah, it was hokey with their staging, but so innovative at the time, even before fancy sound and visual effects.
I think of Mrs. Jetson popping something into a box and a few seconds later, feeding her family. Microwaves. Of George tooling around in a vehicle that practically flies. Are we so far off now that self-driving cars are being tested, scary as they are to some of us? Will “Beam me up, Scotty” technology ever come to fruition? Maybe.
What futuristic things make up someone’s dreams today? Sophisticated robots and drones are new. Technology, science and invention have come so far; so has research and medicine. One thing we all want: cures for unknown viruses. Like now. Not to worry. Somebody will do it.
