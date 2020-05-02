Coronovirus has dominated the news and conversation and likely will for quite some time. I’ve rarely been at a loss for things to write about as a columnist but find it a bit difficult right now.
I’m not on social media a lot so, in a sense, I’m out of touch with what IS going on as we maneuver through a time of shut-down.
I’m used to spending blocks of time at home writing, revising and marketing my projects so in that respect, things are going well — few distractions except the occasional supermarket runs. I’m trying to keep in touch with family and friends, but it’s not the same as being “out there” in a teeming-with-activity world, the place where people share news, stories and events they are taking part in. These often provide the germ of a column idea.
This week I think I’ll just share a hodgepodge of observations and notes from within the stay-at-home perspective.
• I am grateful for my cat, Lucy. She takes me for walks around the yard a few times each day, except for a couple of the really snowy ones. Lucy does virtually walk me, forcing me to get that bit of fresh air and exercise as I let her lead on the leash. That is, until she heads for the road or in the direction of a few yards over where I have seen a new dog bound freely out the back door on occasion.
I don’t want to know what happens if the dog spots Lucy and decides to come close for a look. I almost don’t need a clock because she is so regular on the three or four times a day she comes downstairs from a snooze, complete with the big, loud voice she has developed since becoming hearing impaired, the one that sounds like “ow-out!”
• The donation sites are going to be busy once they reopen. Many of us have been using some of this time to hoe out our homes. I haven’t done a lot, but my car trunk currently doubles as a closet holding two large bags of clothing I planned to donate just before places began to shut down.
• Many of us are cooking, baking, eating at home. When I cleaned out a hard to get to cupboard in a corner, I found a Bundt cake pan. Inspired, I stirred up an orange cake mix — then literally had to dig the cake out when the dark stick-free coating and oil spray didn’t do the job of releasing it. It was disappointing, but that’s okay. It still tasted good. That clean-out also added a large box to the donations.
• I’m not sure where I was sorting, but I found an interesting artifact. It is a little white card with green ink on it that says: “Debbie Freer is a member in good standing of THE EMERALD CADETS, 1967 Parade Season, Westons Mills, New York.” That prompted all kinds of nostalgia (and a couple sighs). I first met my husband through this junior drum and bugle corps and 1967 was the year. I was 16.
• I got to see Olean Medical Group without many patients in sort of a ghost town setting after my doctor ordered a CT scan last week. First, we had a phone visit. It would have been Telemed style, face-to-face except I still haven’t learned how to do it and I need someone to show me rather than try to explain it over the phone.
A recent column in the Olean Times Herald by Dr. William Mills of Upper Allegheny Health System warned, “Don’t be a DIY doctor,” as many, apparently, are holding off on medical care even though the ER and most doctors are still available. For me, undiagnosed pain is a motivator. Precautions were taken at the door with temperatures taken and ensuring masks were worn. Everyone was being respectful of social distancing.
• Who ever thought having to make a run to the supermarket could be an occasion? Many are ordering groceries then only have to go pick them up, but I still like to go in the store, masked, of course. Using protective wipes and all, of course. Wednesday was one of those days and a very nice morning at that. It felt good to get out of the house and drive with the window down and the radio cranked up. Who knew a grocery store run would be like a “Born to be Wild” experience?
• Finally, I was reading a devotional in which the writer was sharing how her husband had been unemployed for a period several years ago. She said they could have been stressed out but instead, chose to trust God and wait for a better job to come along, which it ultimately did. In retrospect, they now see that time as important parenting time for their young children who had their daddy around for an extended period.
Maybe we, too, will one day see the blessings that come out of this time.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)