I just followed another school bus delivering lunches to our community’s children. This time it was on my street and I got a close look at how they were doing it. The bus must have held two people and the delivery person got the most exercise while the driver advanced stop to stop in between.
I don’t know if this was so from the beginning, but at each stop, the delivery person jumped off and carried one or several folded over sacks to a container placed by the curb. Sometimes students, occasionally parents, stood nearby. They held back until the one placing it was back on the bus. Then, they picked up the container, typically a small plastic or laundry basket, sometimes a box.
These were labeled and good thing today; it was trash day on our street. You wouldn’t want good food or the containers to end up on the truck. Most of the food was quickly retrieved. I saw one little girl wait, then run down the porch steps, barefoot, to get hers. As I followed, not impatient as I might have been at one time in my life—long before I coordinated school bus routes for a living in one job— I felt pride in all the individuals who are making this happen.
The coronavirus is teaching us how to do a lot of things differently, isn’t it? Some, we should have been doing all along, like washing our hands. Did you ever think simple instructions on how to do this would be filling up newspaper pages and air time? It’s a good thing, though. We won’t soon forget the importance and it could help avoid transmission of cold and flu bugs of any kind.
I’m not the tidiest person on the planet, but even I am washing down sinks and countertops and surfaces more than I ever have. I always used sanitizer when I got gas, which is the only reason I had some in my car before it all disappeared. Now, I use it on my hands and the steering wheel each time I get back in the car, whether from a grocery run or the post office.
I thought I might be silly one day when I found myself spraying the bottom of my shoes with Lysol spray (again, in the cupboard prior to the run on it and now getting low). This, too, was after a trip to the grocery store. Then, however, I saw a new report about how the coronavirus can shoot out further than we had been told and live for a time on floors and other surfaces. Yikes.
We’re learning more about being attuned to signs our bodies are giving us, too. In some respects, I think the fear of getting sick is making some of us a little too anxious, but it’s not surprising given the circumstances. There are days when I feel this twinge or that, the beginnings of what might become a sore throat or minor cough and I wonder, “Oh no, do I have it?” Unfortunately, some do. Some will get it. Some have died and are dying. This is real.
We’ve never quite seen the likes of this in our time. I worry about the elderly and hospitalized, unable to have loved ones near or visiting. For those on the front lines. I worry about children not being able to socialize in person with their friends and missing out on the benefits of a real classroom with a live teacher. I am sad for seniors, two of them being my niece and nephew, missing out on their final year of high school and its associated events, such as graduation. I pray there will still be time for a ceremony in some postponed way—but it won’t be quite the same. And I worry about those who have lost jobs and businesses and now face financial challenges, if not devastation.
Still, I am uplifted by the way people have come together in spirit, even without the often needed benefit of touch or a hug. (A few are happy without these, but not everyone.) We’ve seen wonderful acts of kindness, creative ways of keeping in touch and encouraging others, often because we are fortunate enough to have the technology. Not just kids, but others can “visit” someone on Skype or social media, which I think is helping many a grandparent who has access.
I am so proud of our church leaders, not just mine, but all over the country, even the world. The Pope may have conducted Easter masses to an empty square but he did it anyway. I’ve sought out not just our own church service online, but popped in to see what other churches are doing as well. A good job, mostly. Pastors and other members reach out to their congregations through e-mail and also real old-fashioned letters and personal phone calls.
We may have no choice but to be apart for now, but we can also look for blessings from within the challenges.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)