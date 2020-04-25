I am kind of amazed at the way most Americans have willingly complied with the coronovirus mitigation orders. The first couple weeks, for many, surely felt like a vacation— except you couldn’t go anywhere. In some respects, it was more like playing hooky, especially if you couldn’t do your work or go to school remotely.
The other side of the coin is made up of people who had no choice but to work, and in some cases, work harder than ever in riskier than usual circumstances as with medical professionals and even employees in a long food supply chain.
As time goes on, however, people are getting restless. We see the protests on TV and social media. Most of us can understand the frustration, especially with all the financial implications. With the best of the pros tracking, looking for tests, treatments and vaccines, most acknowledge that as much as we want things back to normal, it’s kind of scary.
The truth is, normal will not be what we knew before, at least not for a long time. I had never heard the term “social distancing” before this pandemic. Now, we’re told to expect it to be an everyday awareness.
We miss our gatherings, our friends, our freedom to move about. I can’t wait to be able to do something as simple as go back to church on Sunday. While the pastors have been doing excellent jobs of keeping in touch with their congregations, many of us will appreciate the privilege of being in the sanctuary more than ever. It will, however, likely be with spaces between us when it does happen.
I miss going to the YMCA with friends then sitting in a coffee shop or restaurant for breakfast. I’ve heard restaurants, aside from take-out, will be among the last to reopen. We have challenges and adjustments ahead.
The only time I ever wore a mask besides Halloween was when visiting a nephew and uncle in the hospital a couple years ago, both who had infections that mandated visitors gown up and put on masks that were stacked outside their doors. At first, I used a scarf in grocery stores, but they slip and are very hot. A good friend who sews recently made me one for now and when we begin to venture out, for surely, we’ll be wearing them for a while.
When this started, we looked toward summer and thought it far enough away from these restrictions on our lives and movement that surely, things would be different then. Now, events we’ve looked forward to, some annual traditions, have been canceled and others are sure to follow, including local and regional festivals.
This is the first year since we have been doing it that I won’t be able to personally award a Michigan student with the Gordy Wuethrich Memorial Scholarship. I had thought by the end of May, things would be fine. Instead, the event has been canceled. The organizers had hoped maybe to reschedule for summer, but things are still so unstable, cancellation seemed the only option. The student we selected this year will, however, still get the scholarship—if he can actually go to college in the fall.
May was my time to visit Michigan friends as well, but today I am canceling the motel reservation. It’s much too soon for me to travel, even if businesses begin to open up again. I’m wondering if driving a car with a New York license plate will draw attention, even though I’m not from the city. People will be fearful of travelers from the “hot spots” for a while, I think.
For the past few summers, some family, friends and I have looked forward to going to the Kingdom Bound Christian music festival at Darien Lake. At last word, organizers said it’s still “on” as far as they know, but I just read an article yesterday about how concerts and festival gatherings, along with sports crowd events, might not be possible for even longer than we currently think. It’s just too dangerous without a vaccine or accurate testing to be packed in stadiums, arenas and even outdoor venues.
I remember when Gordy and I used to take late February or early March vacations to the Alabama shores. At first, we only were at the beach condo for about five days, taking two days to travel to and from. Later, we booted it to a full week. Finally, one year we tried the 10-day deal. What we found was after about a week, we felt ready to head back to Michigan.
It’s not the same, but I think that’s a little of what I’m feeling now, and perhaps others as well. As a writer, I like solitude. I’m getting a lot done during this stay-put time. Like many, however, a little time at home with no distraction was at first, nice; but I’m ready to see the world get back to work, to be able to volunteer and do church work and visit friends in person.
