Have you ever had one of those weeks? Me too! In fact, I’m having one right now and it’s only Tuesday. Truthfully, this week extends some issues from last week when I began to hear a faint beeping. I had heard it periodically but thought it was coming from the television in the same manner we sometimes think a phone is ringing or a text is coming in and it’s actually from devices within the TV newsroom.
One night, however, I stood in my otherwise quiet kitchen listening intently. The beep, beep, beep, pause, beep, beep, beep wasn’t loud but was insistent. I ran into the basement to see if it was the carbon monoxide detector and checked the smoke detectors. Nothing. I held my ear to some windows. Could it be coming from somewhere outside, such as the pizza supply business next door? I regularly hear the refrigeration units kick on and off.
From the center of the kitchen, there it was, beep, beep, beep. Finally, I opened the refrigerator door and it got louder. Not only that, the sensor was flashing that heat was being detected—and food inside wasn’t very cold. The next day, I called an appliance repair business. They could not come until the next day.
I drink a lot of milk so typically keep 2 gallons in the refrigerator. I use them up pretty fast but it’s also a safeguard if one sours. By the time of service, the milk had soured. The inside was still kind of like a cooler, so I didn’t think I had lost everything.
The tech went to work and cleared a plugged line that prevented good circulation of cool air into the unit from the freezer side, which actually keeps things so hard the ice cream needs to be set out a few minutes to scoop. After the tech left, I pitched a few questionable things like cottage cheese. I went to the store and bought more milk and even made not one, but two big salads for the July 4 holiday—one macaroni, one pasta.
The night before July 4, I began to hear, beep, beep, beep. Of course, I couldn’t call until Friday. They couldn’t come until Monday. Goodbye salads. Goodbye milk. Goodbye almost everything in the refrigerator and while I was at it, goodbye to things in the freezer that had been there for a long time but were never used.
Monday, the tech cleared ice again but seemed kind of stymied as to why the unit would keep doing this and not hold its temperature. When he left, he said he would call later to see how it was going. I can’t complain about the service. The man was trying to solve my problem. Shortly after he left, however, beep, beep, beep. After days of it now, I am hearing that beep in my sleep, though the sound doesn’t really reach upstairs. It further triggers my anxiety disorder.
The refrigerator just turned five years old. When I moved back home again, I invested in a really nice model, paying a pretty steep price, so I could have ice and plenty of space inside. The ice maker had to be replaced just after the warranty ran out. A five year-old-refrigerator, however, shouldn’t be doing what this one is doing. I did make a discovery yesterday, however. I realized the doors open much too easy versus how they used to have a vacuum like seal. I’ll be sharing this with the tech on his third trip on the off-chance that something that simple could still be affecting the sensor’s heat detection unit.
While rearranging my week, which already had plenty of commitments scheduled, I noted something. I thought I had until the end of July to get my car inspected. When I glanced at the tag, however, it was June that had been punched. July was for my former car. A bad week was taking another ugly turn. I called the service center, panic in my voice, and they were so gracious, sliding me into an appointment at the end of the day to bring me up to date.
This kindness by a local business, as well as the persistence and continued courtesy by a young refrigeration tech whom I know is frustrated by this issue have given me a slightly different perspective on my very bad week. I have been reminded that while patience is also required when we face difficulties, there are people out there who will work with us to help solve whatever we are going through.
This, and my faith that this, too, will pass by the grace of God, have helped turn a trying week into a lesson on persistence, perseverance and expectation. Life will have its trials, but we have to keep going and look for the good within the difficulties. I’m taking a cue from a friend who always listens to problems then says, “And the good in this is?” Together we always find something positive.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)