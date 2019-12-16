We’re really on the homestretch now. Even the radio stations that held off are now playing full-time Christmas music. TV channels are picking up steam, showcasing holiday favorites as well as new movies. Series shows will air their holiday episodes.
I think it’s still just once each season, but they now show the colorized “Lucy” holiday episode about Fred cutting back the tree at Lucy’s instruction until there was only the trunk left. It reminds me of a different time and what we deemed appropriate and funny back then. I think I can laugh without feeling too guilty.
That’s one of the things I have noticed recently. Songs and shows that once got our attention or those we simply enjoyed now have flip sides. Some even come with disclaimers that make me wonder, “What is going on in this world?” It is as if people don’t think individuals can make their own judgments or will be led astray if they listen to or watch something from the past that may have somewhat of a different message than our current culture.
I WONDER, do we have to give up works composed or filmed in what some deem less enlightened times? Are we heathens or just plain out of touch if we still enjoy them? For instance, syndicated columnist Christine M. Flowers wrote an opinion piece printed in this paper last month regarding the warnings and disclaimers Disney has begun to place on some of its classic works. It reads, “This program is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural depictions.”
Flowers says the disclaimer “is aimed primarily at works that contain racial and ethnic stereotypes.” She confesses that while watching “Cinderella,” it never occurred to her that the heroine was “oppressed by the patriarchy or that she should just buy her own darn pair of shoes,” versus having a prince searching for the right foot.
Some of our most cherished programs date back to the 50s and 60s, such as “Charlie Brown” specials, “Rudolph,” and others. It was admittedly a different time, but I had no problem throwing cushions and blankets on the floor and watching them with my daughter in a new decade, the 70s, nor would I now if I had grandchildren.
Sure, there are images that could be deemed as bullying, some sad scenes such as when Frosty melts. Perhaps some stereotypes are portrayed. My view is parents should take the time to enjoy them again and be available for discussions and questions.
I CAUGHT THE original Walton’s movie called, “The Homecoming.” Actress Patricia Neal played the mother. There are references to two spinster sisters who make moonshine, only they call it, “the recipe, for medicinal purposes.” The straight-laced Neal as Mama Walton lashes out at John-Boy bringing moonshine into her house — until she learns the gift in the bottle is plain old, non-alcoholic egg nog sent for the family. Should I not watch and enjoy this anymore because there are some scenes I laugh at, even though I know alcohol and other addictions are no laughing matter, especially in our modern times?
Then, there is the music. Frank Loesser’s Academy Award winning classic, “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” has been receiving a lot of attention this season, especially now that two modern artists and icons, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson have recorded their updated version, sans offensive and culturally inappropriate lyrics. It was first recorded in 1949 by Ricardo Montalban and Esther Williams, but many versions of the song exist, very pleasant versions I might add.
Flowers called the song “flirtatious,” which is how I perceive it; updated lines refer to choice and consent making a fun, flirty song a message. The new version is being overdone as the duo performs it everywhere this season. I never saw what some people say was there in the old versions.
Maybe I’m naïve. I often don’t get what all the fuss is about. It’s certainly not that I condone bad or even illicit or illegal behavior. I don’t condone racism, sexism, even stereotyping. But there are times I don’t believe most of us would give innocent refereces a second thought until someone points out that there may be a “bad” insinuation in older songs, movies or TV programs. It’s like some used to say: Get your mind out of the gutter.
As for me, I still like to hear Bing Crosby croon the Christmas songs — even after old Hollywood stories from a son on how he wasn’t the best father. Bring on the Dean Martin, even though I remember he often held a glass in one hand and a cigarette in the other as he sang on TV. Sometimes memory is fuzzy, but we have to remember, people didn’t know what they now know about things like cigarette smoking and such. Even Lucy lit up on some of her episodes. Doesn’t mean we have to, or buy into any other perceived theme that may — or may not — be present.
