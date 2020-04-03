I was reading on a website for Christian writers and saw that one columnist had written that people should “allow for the interruptions.”
She meant it in the sense that quite often when writers set out to do one story, another often unexpected one pushes it out of the way. The unexpected one may be better than what was first intended. In the broader sense, as we go about our daily routines, often taking things for granted, life often has little surprises that we can learn from.
We didn’t ask for coronavirus to take over our lives. We surely didn’t expect it to happen. We wish it hadn’t brought sickness, even death into families and communities, our country and the world. We wish it hadn’t turned our lives upside down. It is, in a big sense, a BAD surprise.
But we are also seeing people make the best of the consequences and required adjustments of this unexpected pandemic. We’re taking note of the selfless actions of so many that we might previously have taken for granted: medical personnel on the front lines; first responders; grocery workers and those in the supply chain; others working in “essential” fields.
For many, a renewed respect for the actions of New York’s Governor Cuomo has grown, and not just with those in our own state. I was talking to an editor friend in Michigan and he told me how the more he had seen of our governor, the more he was impressed by his decisions, actions and leadership. Some have even said if Gov. Cuomo was running for president right now, he might win. I have also been impressed with our Vice President, Mike Pence, who, to me and a few others I know, has a “soothing” quality when he speaks. We need that right now.
I am a bit disheartened, however, to see and hear some of the criticisms out there, especially when some insert politics as usual into these tough times. Like him or hate him, and much of the media hates him, I believe President Trump is attempting to be as transparent as he can with regular briefings and inclusion of the experts at each one. I wish the politicians and media and those all-around could at least temporarily refrain from sticking forks into each other.
Most disheartening to me is the way people who express or lean on their faith are being treated. Not long ago, Mike Pence was criticized for sharing his reliance on God through prayer. Some diss Donald Trump when he talks about faith or religion. He is the first to admit he is “an imperfect” man.
Recently, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell spoke contemporaneously in the Rose Garden. He said he hadn’t expected to be asked to go to the podium, but when he did, he just spoke from his heart. Lindell noted, “I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the Word, read our Bible and spend time with your families.”
His words prompted a firestorm of criticism from many media representatives. How dare he use the podium to not only praise President Trump for his hard work, but recommend that people read the Bible! Lindell has taken it all in stride, however, noting God had used him in that moment, even with all the criticism his words prompted. We’ve seen it before when President George W. Bush, a born-again Christian dared to mention prayer or faith in a public setting.
The thing is, it is in hard times that people often return to the roots of their faith. Others begin seeking in ways they might not have done in years—or ever. I am a prime example of that. Following 9/11, I was so shaken, so traumatized that it led me back to a faith I had virtually neglected for a long time. I inexplicably found myself reading the Psalms, over and over, just for the comfort I found within the words. In the end, the interruption to life as we knew it pre-terrorism brought a deeper faith. There is more to my story and it’s something I am almost ready to market as a book. The interruption of this awful virus has given me the gift of time to finally finish it.
I saw a photo on Facebook one day. The narrative was about seeing all the grocery store shelves emptied. The photo showed all the Bible shelves in a bookstore nearly empty. The truth is, people DO often look for solid footing during tragedy or unexpected troubles. To many, prayer DOES matter. Faith IS a factor in their lives.
Faith is an easy target for those who would rather not hear about it, I know. I just wish, just as with politics as usual, we could refrain from criticizing each other’s beliefs. I wish we could just chill and use this unexpected, though unwelcome, interruption in productive and soul-nurturing ways, such as appreciating our families, encouraging others and helping out in any way that we can, as many selflessly are.
