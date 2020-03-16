I gave a birthday card to a friend that said, “We only look grown-up on the outside.” How true for many of us. Our faces and bodies age, but youthful remnants remain within. Unless we’re old stick-in-the-muds, a childlike exuberance can surface from time to time. Never was that more evident for me than last week.
My sister-in-law, Robin, and I were scheduled to meet friends from the Rochester area on March 4. The plan was breakfast at the Maple Tree Inn near Angelica, something we had done one time before during its February to April opening during sugaring season.
As we pulled onto I-86, Robin said, “Oh look. It’s the Oak Ridge Boys bus!” Sure enough, the bus had changed lanes to let me merge. It pulled an equipment trailer. Pretty soon, a second bus passed us. My heart suddenly sped up, as did my car as I hit the accelerator to try to keep up for a bit.
If you’re new to this column, you may not know that my husband and I were big time followers of the Oak Ridge Boys since back in the 90s. We attended many a show, finding out where concerts were throughout the Midwest and into New York. We typically saw them perform at county fairs in the summertime and places like casinos and performing arts centers. We loved their Christmas show and went every time they came to Toledo, even once in a massive snowstorm.
While working for a Michigan newspaper, my editor handed me a phone number and said, “Could you interview the Oak Ridge Boys?” Um, ABSOLUTELY. It was a 90-minute phone conversation with ORB member Duane Allen, who invited me backstage at the coming fair. I have the photo to prove it.
After Gordy passed, I wasn’t watching for concerts like I used to, but still collected their music. Finally, about two years ago, Robin and I went to the Erie County Fair to see them. It was bittersweet, doing so without Gordy, but wonderful to see them, like they were old friends.
Now for the rest of last week’s story. What did I think was going to happen if I kept up with the bus? I’m not sure. It was the old giddy fan girl coming out in me that kept my foot on the accelerator. I asked Robin if she could take a cell photo for me. Of the back of a moving bus. Sounds silly now. She did one better. She made a little video clip, that included my excited voice.
I did have a plan, unbeknownst to Robin. I knew the Friendship rest stop would be coming up. I didn’t tell her but had every intention of pulling off if the buses did. It surely would have greatly embarrassed her, like it did my husband one year when the Oak Ridge Boys stayed at a Cuba motel where we were staying. They were there for the Allegany County Fair in Angelica.
My mother came to the room and said one of the guys was playing the banjo in the parking lot. I said, “Let’s go!” My husband just shook his head. Mom and I went out and found Joe Bonsall, who graciously posed for a photo with mom. I was too excited to remember I hadn’t asked for MY photo with him.
For a formerly shy person, I had no second thoughts about stopping at the rest stop if they did. It could have been like the dog that chases cars only to not know what to do when they catch up. My training as a reporter, however, has taught me to approach people wherever I find myself, so I would have chatted with whomever exited the vehicles.
Unfortunately, the buses kept going and so did we. I was still a bit over the speed limit keeping up when I noticed the police car in the rest stop pointing in the direction we had come. We watched for a companion car to pull us over to tell us what we clocked on radar as we went by. Surely, one would be waiting up ahead. But, whew! No pullover. I knew I would have deserved it if stopped. Robin could just hear me explaining, “But officer, we were stalking the Oak Ridge Boys!” She said she has rarely seen me excited like that. But these were “my Boys.” I have been a fangirl for a long time. We learned they were headed for an Elmira concert.
Is there someone famous you still get excited about? Someone you have met, or would really like to? Sometimes we look grown-up on the outside, but the childlike excitement might come out in extenuating circumstances. Looking back, it was silly to try to keep up with a bus, like Gordy and I once did following NASCAR haulers between Watkins Glen and MIS, but it was fun.
Someday, I’ll tell you about my experience interviewing an even more famous person: Monkee Davy Jones. Fan girl woke up that day, too.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com)