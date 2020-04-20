Until now, a virus was an unpleasant but accepted part of life. Most of us have experienced one or several variations of the viruses that cause the common cold or a bout with the flu, and we’ve laid low for a few days treating the diverse symptoms.
We may have said, “I have a virus,” but, generally, with little emotional input.
Until now, in fact, this author and probably others of us who regularly use electronic devices connected to the Internet, feared, instead, the virus that could infiltrate a computer or other device, replicate itself by modifying its programs, and insert its own code, thus “infecting” it. But, fortunately, in our high tech world anti-malware programs, some free of cost, are readily available to identify, analyze, disassemble and destroy the virus.
Now we wish we had such ready answers and remedies for our present pandemic. SARS-CoV-2, the name of the virus that causes COVID-19, the disease, has infected the people of our world with a vengeance, and we are struggling to understand and analyze it, halt its spread, protect its potential victims, and destroy it. I, for one, feel confident that we have the expertise, experience, and commitment of our scientists and medical professionals to do that.
We know that viruses have been around a long time; scientists suggest 1.5 billion years, at least. These bits of genetic material and protein are ubiquitous, basically infecting any organism — from bacteria to bats; hostas to humans. However, studying them began less than 200 years ago, in 1892 when Dmitri Ivanovsky noted evidence of the infection of a tobacco plant, to have that infection agent named a virus six years later by Martinus Beijerinck. And thus, virology, the study of viruses was born.
Since then, we’ve learned much about various viruses and have developed life-saving vaccines that help our bodies defend against devastating viral diseases like polio, measles, and AIDS. Scientists are now working on a vaccine to protect us from COVID-19. Until then, we rely on recommended precautionary measures, medical intervention, and the amazing working of our immune system.
We are covered with an impermeable skin that prevents entry of pathogens, including the COVID-19 virus. We can wash viruses away: thus, the 20-second hand washing. Port of entry of the virus is the mucous membranes lining the nose and mouth and possibly the eyes. The target destination is the lungs. Non-washed, virus-laden hands can easily transport them.
The CDC reports that only 31 percent of males and 65 percent of females wash their hands after going to the bathroom. (I will never again pick up any of those mints sitting in little dishes on counters in restaurants!) In addition, we do have hair-like projections called cilia lining our respiratory tract that move mucus and particles up and out so they don’t settle in our lungs. They can help. However, smoking temporarily paralyzes and even kills the cilia. Stop smoking!
When viruses do get into our bodies to wreck their havoc, several types of white blood cells rush to the scene to intervene, to recognize the particular foreign substance (antigen) like the COVID-19 virus, and to produce specific antibodies that disable the antigen until it is then destroyed. However, it may take several days to build up an effective antibody load. Fever, a symptom of the disease, actually helps stimulate the immune system! Once we produce antibodies for a specific virus or other antigen, they maintain a chemical memory of it and will attack if invaded again.
Our immune system works well for most of us most of the time, but how it works differs for each of us because it reflects our life history, including age, fitness, genetic makeup, and, most probably, mental well-being. The very young and the very old more often succumb to infection: the young because they have not yet built up immunity; the old because the cells that make up their defenses decrease in function.
While we wait for an effective vaccine, all of us, whatever age, can support the operation of our immune system. Besides the hand washing, we can continue to avoid being sprayed by viral-laden droplets by keeping a distance from others. We can promote our physical well-being by getting sufficient sleep, eating nutritiously, and exercising. (I’m doing chair yoga on Sundays with Kimberly LaMendola and will join a Zumba Gold class—for seniors—on Zoom.)
We can do what we can to reduce stress. Stress adversely affects the activity of our white blood cells, so vital to our immunity defenses. One action currently may be to reduce the time watching the news! Finally, we can encourage all those happiness hormones by connecting with others through a telephone call/FaceTime/Zoom/Skype, by meditation, or by a refreshing walk in nature.
Our medical and scientific community will continue to search for effective ways and means to counter and conquer COVID-19, which it will. That will ultimately involve our complex and marvelous immune system. Decades ago I chose to study biology primarily because I was so in awe of the beauty and harmony of the natural world, in general, and the human body, in particular. I still am.
(Athena Godet-Calogeras is chair of the Health Care Access Coalition and a volunteer with the Cattaraugus County Health Department.)