For many of us, a New Year ushers in a breath of hope that “things” — however personal, communal, national, or global they may be — can and will improve.
We’re in the first trimester of 2020, and in health matters, already there are significant indicators that foreshadow positive change.
First, “we the people” are jumping into the fray of what can be seen as bureaucratic gobbledygook. A local case in point: the recent explosion of a house on West Branch Road in Allegany. Neighbors and concerned citizens have been organizing among themselves and meeting with relevant town officials and state departments, demanding both cogent explanations and firm assurances. They argue, justly, that their health, their livelihood, and, maybe, their lives, are at stake.
People are also not letting our dysfunctional and expensive health care system off the hook. They’re speaking out at Town Hall meeting, in op-eds and letters to the editor, and to their elected representatives about the absurd and unaffordable costs of health care, in general, and prescription drugs, in particular. In Olean, at a recent hearing on health care with Tracy Mitrano, candidate for the 23rd Congressional District, several individuals shared their horror stories of bank-breaking costs of prescribed, life-saving drugs and urged one another to hold candidates for office to a health care accessibility litmus test.
Three coalitions in which I’m involved are making strides with targeted health care action. One goal of the Health Department’s Lead Coalition is assuring that all children are tested for lead poisoning. That means closing the gap of that 40 percent not yet tested by reaching and educating both health care providers and parents. Community Services’ Suicide Prevention Coalition is planning a suicide awareness event and continues to provide weekly resources and to offer training programs to key individuals, organizations, and the public at large. (In 2019, there were ten deaths by suicide in Cattaraugus County, two more than deaths by opioids.) The grassroots Health Care Access Coalition decided that besides advocating at the state and congressional levels for affordable health care for all, members need to go to the people within their already established groups, and with them discuss both the problem and potential solutions. Their newly developed PowerPoint presentation, “Priced Out of Health,” will serve as a lead.
Secondly, the voices of the people, whether alone or acting in coalition, are beginning to rouse state governments into progressive action. For example, in his 2020 State of the State report, New York Governor Cuomo proposes a three-part plan for lowering drug prices: capping co-payments for insulin; investigating skyrocketing drug prices, and considering the importation of drugs from Canada.
The escalating price of insulin, which doubled in less than 10 years, is most insidious as the drug is essential for the life of over 30 million Americans. Two states, first, Colorado and, just last month, Illinois, have already responded to their constituents’ need and placed a monthly co-payment cap for insulin; several other states are in the process of following their lead. Need for action in other areas of health care, like eliminating surprise billing, is beginning to percolate in state offices, stimulated, no doubt, by constituents like Alexa Kasdan, a public policy consultant from Brooklyn, who had a sore throat checked out and was socked with a $28,395.50 bill for an out-of-network throat swab, of which her insurer paid $25,000. Kasdan thought it was a mistake, saying, “I couldn’t fathom in what universe I would go to a doctor for a strep throat culture and some antibiotics and I would end up with a $25,000 bill” (NPR, Dec. 23, 2019).
Unfortunately, not much is moving at the congressional level. In 2019 over 1,000 health related bills were introduced in Congress; seven were enacted, most stagnate. That doesn’t mean that we should shrug our collective shoulders. We can exert continued pressure on our elected representatives, and where feasible mobilize for more concerted effort. All U.S. House of Representatives and 35 U.S. Senate seats are up for reelection this November.
The point is that we the people can and do act, in many minor and some major, but all significant ways to advance health care, in its many dimensions, so that it works for all of us.
Action is the operative word this New Year.
(Athena Godet-Calogeras is chair of the Health Care Access Coalition and a volunteer with the Cattaraugus County Health Department.)