Whenever I drive past Bradford Regional Medical Center, I think of two things: the births of our sons, Sam and Ben.
Aside from the personal, the births were only remarkable in how long Angie was in labor with Sam, and how short she was with Ben — Dr. Jafar Hamidi, still in his winter hat and scarf because of the snowstorm that January night, could have used a catcher’s mitt to catch Ben. (More on that later.)
But we will always remember what good hands we felt like we were in, with professional and caring staff helping two young people — very awed and even a little scared — through their first hours as new parents.
So it was with true regret that we learned the news that Upper Allegheny Health System will close BRMC’s maternity unit Oct. 1, after which births and maternity services will be in Olean General Hospital.
A community’s hospital — in communities that are still fortunate enough to have hospitals — can be like part of the extended family, where primary happenings in people’s lives play out, both for good and for ill. Often, those happenings have sad outcomes, but a maternity ward most often represents joy and new beginnings, the continuation of a family and the community as a whole. These things don’t go away with the loss of a maternity ward, or even a hospital, but the changes can represent the subtle erosion of a community’s center, adding however slightly to the disconnect that is creeping more and more into people’s lives.
There’s also the practical matter that 19 jobs — 19 family livelihoods — could be affected by the move, skilled health-care jobs that a community like Bradford, Olean or any in the region can ill-afford to lose. Upper Allegheny officials assured that every effort would be made to find positions within the system for the employees, but there are no guarantees.
It’s certainly not a matter of skills and a willingness to serve the community in health care, a field in which, unfortunately today, comes down to numbers — numbers for sustainability. It’s less about what would be obviously better for individual patients in individual communities than it is about maintaining services for a region as a whole.
I won’t argue that such a state of affairs is right, it’s just what the numbers dictate as health-care services are delivered and funded today, particularly in the rural United States.
As was cited last week, BRMC has seen a decline in births from 325 in 2009 to 179 in 2018, fewer than one obstetrical delivery every two days. In comparison, OGH delivers more than 650 babies each year and has 12 obstetrical providers on staff. It was pointed out that, each year, approximately 75 to 80 women from McKean County already deliver their babies at OGH.
It’s numbers like that that led to the decision regarding BRMC’s maternity unit — a decision that was signed off on by the Upper Allegheny board of directors, which includes members from the Bradford community.
OB/GYN services will be maintained in Bradford through the Women’s Health Services office on Interstate Parkway and an Eldred native, Dr. Theresa McClain, will practice there. Upper Allegheny, through its affiliation with Kaleida Health, is also partnering with Oishei Children’s Hospital, a Kaleida Health facility and regional perinatal center, to enhance care in the community by offering specialty pediatric clinics in Bradford.
Nevertheless, it’s certain that some expectant mothers, particularly those who have less resources regarding transportation and family support, could find themselves in more urgent emergency situations if their babies come in less than optimal circumstances. Upper Allegheny officials note that the BRMC ER physicians and staff can handle births, but that’s not the same as an obstetrician and specifically trained obstetrics nurses being on hand — particularly if there are complications.
Upper Allegheny officials suggested that such scenarios would be rare. But speaking from experience: not every baby comes according to plan, even to mothers who have done everything right in terms of prenatal care and preparation.
From our own experience, one of our sons would have been born in the ER, or maybe in an ambulance on I-86. We read about or see stories on TV about such births all the time with perfectly happy outcomes.
Unfortunately, the numbers don’t tell us how to cope if something goes wrong.
(Jim Eckstrom is executive editor of the Olean Times Herald and Bradford Publishing Co. His email is jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com.)