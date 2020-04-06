So I’m fresh out of government-ordered isolation.
That was fun — actually, no, it wasn’t.
But I learned a few things along the way that I should share with those tens of thousands of residents who haven’t been through this.
n It sure can take a while to find out…
I was exposed on March 19 to a person who later tested positive. Strangely enough, it was in a meeting on how to prepare to shut down the office — but keep the paper running — if someone came down with COVID-19.
So on March 25 — almost a week after the meeting — I came into the office and people were visibly excited. Not in a “we’re having a pizza party” or “your favorite 1970s band is playing at the casino” way. More of a “grab your stuff and get out of the building” way.
Someone was sick at home, and being tested. We were told to start working remotely. I cobbled together a system and we all left.
Fast forward to Monday, and I get a call from the county health department, telling me that the coworker tested positive and I’ve been exposed. I need to get tested.
n It feels weird when the government says you can’t leave your house.
The next thing from the DOH was this: You can’t leave your house until the test comes back.
Was I planning on going anywhere? Not really.
But damn, as a red-blooded, freedom-loving American, I hated it.
I tolerated it like a crying child on an airplane, but it still ticked me off.
I knew it was important, and I never had any intention of violating the order, but the second I cleared my isolation period on Friday, I walked down the sidewalk to feel my freedom again.
Well, at least to the first block of the neighbor’s section. I immediately turned around because I didn’t want to get tested again.
n Testing is not fun.
By the way, the Cattaraugus County tests are less than pleasant.
On the news, you see people getting cheek swabs — somebody sticks a cotton swab in your mouth. Yucky, but not painful.
But I didn’t get one of those. Oh, no.
While I sat in my Subaru, a masked man shoved a 6-inch metal stick up my nose, deep into my sinuses, and then WIGGLED IT AROUND IN MY SKULL.
And then they DID IT AGAIN to the other nostril.
It felt like I was tear-gassed. My head hurt for two days afterward.
The nice testing guy, David, tried hard, was empathetic and even gave me a tissue to wipe up the mess — I looked like a rabid dog afterward. I don’t blame David. I blame whoever thought shoving a metal stick up my nose was the only way to test for this crap.
But there’s a silver lining: I don’t want to be tested again, so I’ll definitely stay far, far away from the rest of you.
I’m sure you’re nice. And in times of pandemic I’d probably enjoy a cup of coffee with you.
But not right now.
n And that leads me to …
We can survive being separated
For those of you who noticed, my name’s been all over the place in the paper and on our website.
You see, it turns out it’s not the 1920s anymore, and you can run an entire newspaper from quarantine. Reporters have been able to work 100% remotely since the 1990s, including transmitting completed stories and photos. Remote desktop software gets the paginators into their computers to lay out pages, and call forwarding gets the phones to ring at home. Government meetings are being broadcast on Facebook Live or whatever other platform of choice.
And guess what? Even though I’m free to go in, I’m still going to be working from home.
I want to give a shout-out to the reporters and paginators for getting the job done, to my comrade-in-isolation Jim Eckstrom, and the rest of the folks at the Times Herald, the press room and mail rooms at The Bradford Era, our delivery drivers and the U.S. Postal Service for getting the paper out each day.
n However, the people I won’t thank are…
The idiots not following the rules (are idiots)
Minutes after I got the call from the Department of Health, I got an email from the mayor’s office. It was a picture of all the caution tape at Franchot Park’s playground in a pile on the ground with a nasty sign — I’ll paraphrase it as “the virus is a joke.”
Actually, a better paraphrase is, “I’m too stupid to know that the virus isn’t a joke.”
People are getting sick. People — yes, even around here in “the middle of nowhere” — have died.
My experience is nothing to those cases. I had a week of working from home and having chocolate chip cookie dough bites delivered to my house.
While that sounds good, I also had somebody try to scramble my brain.
Please, please, please stop ignoring social distancing and playground shutdowns.
Worst case scenario, you die.
Best case scenario, you’ll get your brains scrambled.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)