These are strange times. It may seem that the entire social structure and normal ways of life are unraveling as a result of this novel COVID-19 viral pandemic.
Grocery store shelves are bare of things that have nothing to do with the disease, groups of every size are canceling their meetings into the foreseeable future and schools are shut down.
On a recent morning, I found out that I can no longer get a book on reserve from a neighboring town’s library because all deliveries are suspended. People can’t go to restaurants, pubs movies, sporting events, houses of worship or even doctors’ offices. The stock market bounces around like a yo-yo. Older folks are told to go into voluntary quarantine.
Everyday life seems to have gone from decent, steady, predictable to hell in a handbasket.
So, where is the silver lining? For one thing, people are resilient, intuitive and imaginative. And this is a perfect time to plan and start a garden. If you can’t go to places, and you are tired of sitting around and watching mindless TV shows, then a bit of fresh air, a little exercise and the joy of seeing the results of your labor of love emerging from the soil may just be the remedy for the social isolation blues.
A ruler, pencil, sheet of paper and a list of vegetables you enjoy eating are the starting points for a garden plan. Even if you don’t have a parcel of land, you can grow things in patio containers or even in small pots placed in a sunny location.
Not a “green thumb”? First, I don’t believe that for a moment. But, if you still believe that, then herbs may be a good starting place. Most herbs are actually “weeds” of sorts (albeit useful), and we all know that weeds pretty much grow anywhere. And herbs can do wonders on a windowsill.
For the slightly more adventurous with a yard, easy-to grow, early-maturing plants, like Swiss chard, lettuce, peas, spinach, etc., may be the ticket.
Allegany County has some poor, waterlogged soils. Raised beds offer a partial remedy, and a few bags of good soil or composted materials may be mounded up in a small garden plot even without building boxes to contain them. Before mounding, the top layer of sod can be removed with a shovel and it is not only unnecessary but actually harmful to rototill and disturb the soil structure. So, no need for that expense.
For the windowsill pots, the most important criteria are light and to not let the soil either dry out or become waterlogged. Old plastic trays, saucers, chipped ceramic plates or other nonporous pieces are great for supporting small pots. Seeds, soil, pots and a few basic tools can be ordered from online sources and delivered to the house, so there is not even a need to go to a store.
Most of us are not old enough to remember the “Victory Gardens” of World War II. But something like that may just be what we need to keep our spirits high and our minds sharp. Let’s grow some plants!
If you have questions about growing your own food, the Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardener Volunteers are here to help. Call (585) 268-7644 ext. 23 and leave us a message with your contact information. We will respond to your inquiry.
You may also visit our Facebook page or email us at alleganymg@cornell.edu with your questions.
(Steven Jakobi is an Allegany County master gardener volunteer.)