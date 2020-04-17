Whether it’s New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo or President Donald Trump advising the public to wear face coverings to limit the spread of the coronavirus doesn’t matter. It’s the right thing to do when leaving home these days, which is why we said it before any of them did.
Mandating kerchiefs or their cousins, as Cuomo did yesterday, only underlines the imperative.
Now, the big guys should lead by example. To his credit, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has usually lifted his bandana over his mouth and nose when outdoors, but neither governor nor president has ever hidden his Queens-bred lips and nostrils, at least not on camera.
Cuomo wears a motorcycle helmet for safety. Does he really think that the public is going to liken him to Michael Dukakis in the tank if he covers up in the thick of a pandemic? A photo that catches the public’s attention would help get the message out better than any directive could.
So Don, don a bright red MAGA ascot. Andrew, put on an I (heart) NY scarf, or one with the state seal you just amended.
We’ve made great progress in slowing the spread of coronavirus by keeping our distance. Other simple steps can help, like one person — or household — per elevator. Grocery stores are smartly implementing one-way aisles. A few other cities have turned busy sidewalks one-way; might it make sense in busy pedestrian thoroughfares in New York City and elsewhere?
We fight an invisible enemy that lurks inside others. Win the war by covering up and staying clear.
Meanwhile, give praise that this state just registered its lowest coronavirus death total in 10 days, even while close to 13,000 people have died statewide. In NYC, the numbers of newly critically ill patients statewide went down substantially for the first time in stats released Thursday.
New York, having seemingly gotten through the darkest patch of woods, is now able to send ventilators to states that may soon be in deeper need. Neverthelesss, Cuomo extended a statewide shutdown to May 15 at least.
The fight against coronavirus goes on, as lives are still ending, but others are being saved. We stand at a crossroads. We must choose wisely how we move forward.
— New York Daily News (TNS)