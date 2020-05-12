Richard Anderson’s letter regarding a photo in the OTH that showed Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul wearing a face mask while at Zoar Valley left me wondering so many things.
Did Mr. Anderson not consider that she was with other people? The photo does not look like a selfie. He does not seem to realize that one could indeed contract COVID-19, out in the woods, if the person is close to one who is infected with it.
I must disagree with him, because medical experts have not “advised people to stop wearing masks outside” when they are with others. Yes, as he says, “get fresh air into your lungs” — when you are a safe distance away from others, but not just because you are outside. Wearing a face mask is not about where you are, it is about protecting others you are with, while the N95 mask also protects the wearer.
Perhaps Lt. Gov. Hochul stepped away from the others and the photo was snapped, or perhaps she simply wanted to set an example.
Is his letter really about us and them? Recently, the president and vice president of the United States, as well as a local alderman, were reported to be with others while NOT wearing masks. I wonder, did Mr. Anderson feel that he was somehow defending those of his political party by ridiculing someone of the opposing party because they were wearing a face mask?
Why is this tragic health situation being turned into us and them instead of us against it?
He wrote, “If Lt. Gov. Hochul is truly representative of New York’s Democratic Party, we are in deep trouble. “
I wonder if the deep trouble comes from the way we spend our time, energy and resources battling one another instead of joining forces to conquer this disease. I wonder why doing one’s part of simply wearing a mask to protect others is so bothersome to some.
Clara Lynne Knowles, Allegany