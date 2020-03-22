I am a self-professed news junkie. I’ll admit to occasionally having TV news on from morning to night when I am home.
In former days I was a newspaper junkie, too. Whenever we traveled, my first stop at a hotel was the paper boxes out front or on the counter. I would read cover to cover—except sports, which I read selectively.
On Sundays in Michigan, I bought the local paper as well as the Detroit News or Free Press, along with the Toledo Blade, and piled them by my chair for a happy afternoon.
I subscribe to the Olean Times Herald and occasionally read a USA Today. I still love the Wall Street Journal, which Gordy always had in the house.
I’m not much for reading news online. I get enough of computer screens with my freelance work and research, so TV news from favorite cable channels is my main venue. Except lately, I think I’m in overdrive on hearing every report on the Coronavirus and it might be time to exercise a little restraint.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m glad the reports are there. It’s good to know we’re being informed on a regular basis, at national and state levels and locally. I just watched another press conference featuring President Trump and his White House Task Force where he stated that we are fighting a war, only it’s against an invisible enemy.
When you watch one of these briefings, you see some of the reporters trying to catch these folks in contradictory information and statistics, tossing out, “you said this two weeks ago and now you’re saying this.” It’s like they don’t understand that this whole scenario is fluid and it’s a moving target because we’re all having to learn about it together.
One example is how positive case numbers jumped quickly. If they had been watching and listening like us news junkies, they would have remembered how officials warned this would happen once more people actually got access to tests.
I’m certainly not downplaying the need for the reporters to ask questions we want answered. This is serious business. Our lives have been upended in a very short time with surrounding communities literally shutting down. I had to go to Olean General Hospital on Monday for scheduled physical therapy. I was glad to see the hospital’s response to the outbreaks in questioning why I was there and taking my temperature before I was allowed entry. We’re also having to make our own decisions on matters such as these as advice to practice social isolation continues.
Some areas that have impressed me about watching the press briefings on my TV news channels include: watching President Trump step aside to allow the team of experts he has surrounded himself with to answer questions involving their areas of expertise. It’s kind of refreshing to see someone like Dr. Deborah Birx and many others have their moments in the limelight, even though it is for reasons we wish were not happening. I’m glad to see Vice President Mike Pence’s coordinating skills utilized.
To me, it’s reassuring to see the teamwork. To me, it’s reassuring to see, look at that! there can be bipartisan cooperation to get the needed work done. It’s reassuring locally to see steps being taken in attempts to protect us all.
What isn’t reassuring is what’s happening to the markets. It’s not reassuring to realize that our economy is experiencing something we’ve never experienced before and no one really knows how it will all level itself. It’s not reassuring to know that people are out of work for indefinite periods of time; kids are out of school until who knows when for sure. But we’re all in this together.
Today as I heard the president several times mention that we need to remain “calm,” and that “we will win this war,” my mind went back to the confusion many of us felt after Sept. 11, 2001. After FEMA established an Office of Homeland Security, and named former Gov. Tom Ridge as its Secretary, national threat levels of terrorist attacks were moving from “elevated” to “high,” or from Code Yellow to Code Orange at the end of 2003.
In a statement released in January of 2004, Ridge commented that, “We know from experience that the increased security and vigilance that accompany a raise in the threat level does make a difference in deterring and disrupting a terrorist attack.” He urged continued vigilance, but said people should not be afraid, much as our president now urges calm.
I think the same mindset applies, only our enemy is an unfamiliar and invisible one. In that same statement, Ridge noted that as a country, “we are united, resilient and resolved,” and would continue with our lives, “blessed by our freedoms…and comforted in the knowledge that, across this country and around the world, skilled and dedicated people are at work to keep us safe.” It is still true. We still need to be “vigilant, but not afraid.”
