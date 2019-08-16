OLEAN — Sixteen of the best performers from the Penn-York Junior Golf League opened play at the 12th Annual Betty Bergreen Junior Match Play Championship on Friday at Bartlett Country Club.
Eight first-round head-to-head matches were played in the morning while four second-round showdowns took place in the afternoon.
Among the earlier matches, played under gray skies, calm winds and a course softened by an inch of rain the day before, two of the more compelling pairings were between Caden Salvaggio and Branson Morrison and Matthew Lonto and Elyse Godding.
The Salvaggio-Morrison match came down to the 18th hole, an uphill par-4. With the match all-even, Morrison knocked his approach shot to within two feet for an easy birdie and the win, advancing him into the afternoon’s second round. The Lonto-Godding match saw Godding 4-up in the middle of the back nine. Lonto, however, was able to even the match on the 18th with a par, sending it to a sudden death and a win on the 19th hole with a two-putt par.
Following a lunch break and brief rainfall, eight players returned for round two under sunny skies and a fresh breeze.
Two of the afternoon matches ended on No. 16.
Connor Alfieri, who won the First Flight title at last week’s SWNY-NWPA Men’s Amateur, was 2-up when his opponent, Bryce Burton, hit his tee shot out of bounds, ending what had been a close match. Morrison was 3-up at the turn against Thomas Anderson and won his match 3 and 2 with a birdie on No. 16. Michael Davis used his long drives to take down Ryan Lechner, 8 and 7.
The closest second-round match was between Bartlett’s Sean Campbell, also a flight winner in last week’s Men’s Am, and Lonto. Never more than a two-hole lead, Campbell birdied the par-5 14th hole to even the match. Clutch putting from both players on 15 and 16 kept the match square, but Lonto got up-and-down on 17 to take the lead, and the players tied at No. 18, giving Lonto the match 1-up.
“That was the best match I’ve ever played in,” Campbell said.
The four winners advanced to this morning’s semifinals, with those winners set to play for the Betty Bergreen Championship in the afternoon finals.
Friday’s Results
Morning Round
Conner Alfieri 9&7 over Kaylin Kline
Bryce Burton 6&4 over Jarrett Pond
Thomas Anderson 6&5 over Michael Hill
Branson Morrison 1-up over Caden Salvaggio
Ryan Lechner 10&8 over Sam Hyman
Michael Davis 7&6 over Cole Lechner
Sean Campbell 9&7 over Marina Heister
Matthew Lonto 1-up over Elyse Godding
Afternoon Round
Connor Alfieri 3&2 over Bryce Burton
Branson Morrison 3&2 over Thomas Anderson
Michael Davis 7&6 over Ryan Lechner
Matthew Lonto 1-up over Sean Campbell
Today’s Matches
Morning (8 a.m.) Semifinals
Connor Alfieri vs. Branson Morrison
Michael Davis vs. Matthew Lonto
Afternoon Finals
Alfieri/Morrison winner vs Davis/Lonto Winner