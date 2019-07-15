STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Before Tommy Stevens placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal three months ago, Sean Clifford was on track to be the backup quarterback for Penn State in 2019.
When Stevens decided to leave shortly after the Blue-White Game, Clifford suddenly became the odds-on favorite to be the Nittany Lions’ quarterback.
His life has changed dramatically.
“Probably as much as you think it has,” Clifford said Friday before Penn State’s annual Lift for Life. “There’ve been a lot of moving parts. I haven’t changed my approach at all since I stepped on this campus.
“I’ve had to be more of a vocal leader. Other than that, I’ve been having fun with it, enjoying my time and working to put this team in the best position it can be.”
Clifford most likely will succeed Trace McSorley, the most prolific quarterback in school history, as the starter. He’ll direct an offense that must replace six starters and that many expect to sputter after losing running back Miles Sanders, offensive linemen Connor McGovern and Ryan Bates, wide receivers Brandon Polk and Juwan Johnson, and McSorley.
“If you know me, you’d know how motivated I am,” Clifford said.
He enjoyed an outstanding career at St. Xavier in Cincinnati, where he passed for 4,004 yards and 30 touchdowns. He was regarded as a four-star prospect and one of the top 10 pro-style quarterbacks in the country in his class.
After being redshirted in 2017, he completed his first career pass last year to Polk for a touchdown against Pittsburgh. The following week, he hooked up with Daniel George for a school-record 95-yard touchdown pass against Kent State. He finished the year 5-for-7 for 195 yards and two scores.
Clifford said he’s worked with strength and conditioning coach Dwight Galt to hone his body for more rushes in Penn State’s run-pass-option offense.
“When you can add another element to your game, it means a lot,” Clifford said. “When I came here, I was mostly a passer, if I’m being honest. I think I’ve added a whole new threat to my skill set. I’m real excited to show it off.”
The 6-2, 216-pound Clifford, a redshirt sophomore, never has lacked confidence. He’s embraced the leadership mantle since Stevens decided to leave and then transfer to Mississippi State.
“Cliff looks really good,” said Penn State center Michal Menet, the former Exeter standout. “His vocal leadership has expanded a ton, which I think is huge. Being a quarterback, he needs that confidence. I think he’s shown it and it keeps growing, which is really good.”
Clifford sought to be president of Penn State’s Chapter of Uplifting Athletes, which organized the 17th annual Lift for Life that benefits the rare disease community. It’s not surprising that McSorley previously served as the chapter president.
“I thought it would be a good idea to take a leadership position,” Clifford said. “I figured it’d be a good idea to get in there, get to know the freshmen more and to get to know my teammates more. It’s been a lot of fun and a lot of work. It’s a great cause.
“Everybody talks about the quarterback being the leader, so I’m really happy I took this opportunity.”
Menet, offensive tackle Will Fries and safety Jonathan Sutherland talked glowingly of how Clifford has conducted himself the last three months.
“He’s been an unbelievable leader,” Fries said. “He’s really stepped up and impressed everyone with his preparation. He’s really changed his body and become an outstanding athlete.”
Clifford was asked how prepared he was to become Penn State’s starting quarterback.
“I’m very ready,” he said. “This is the most confident and most ready I’ve been in my entire life. It’s a testament to all the guys helping me out. There’s been a lot of confidence in me from them, which I love. When you have your team behind you, there’s no one who can stop you.”