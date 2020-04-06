OLEAN — Contractors are going to take a crack at winning more than $2 million in city projects this spring.
Requests for proposals were released to get moving on the next Walkable Olean project, as well as the state-funded downtown beautification project — both for 2021.
On Friday, the city released an RFP for Walkable Olean Phase II, which focuses on Main Street.
Under the plan, Main Street would be reconstructed from North Union Street to Front Street, and Front Street would be reconstructed to First Avenue. Improved traffic signals, reduced crossing distances at the Main and Front and Main and Barry Street intersections, and a shared-use path along the west side of Main Street are included in the plans.
While roundabouts were considered when the project was first proposed five years ago, officials have ruled them out due to the terrain at the intersections.
Two alternate plans — a raised center median on Front Street between North Union Street Extension and Main Street; and street lighting improvements along Main Street south of the bridge — are also to be considered, depending on how much of the project budget remains.
Funding includes a $400,000 grant from Empire State Development and $541,913 from the state Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP). TAP funding can only be used for road narrowing, bike lanes and sidewalk improvements. In addition, city officials plan to use $250,000 from the city’s annual allocation from the state Consolidated Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPs). For local taxpayer funding, the project will require a $135,400 local share to capitalize on the TAP grant, and an additional $222,000 in city funds to make up the balance for a total of $357,400 as proposed.
A $500,000 package from Restore New York was removed, as it only covered the cost to demolish the city garage for redevelopment — with a replacement cost estimated in the millions and no plans or funding in place, city officials have decided to not move ahead on that aspect of the project.
The area is one of the most heavily traveled in the city. According to a 2015 traffic study, approximately 10,100 vehicles travel along the first three blocks of Main Street a day, while 11,900 travel along the 1000 block of Front Street.
Walkable Olean Phase I included the rehabilitation of North Union Street from State Street to Main Street. Five roundabouts were installed, as well as a center median to calm traffic speeds. The project was originally budgeted at $8.5 million, but additional spending including grant-funded rain gardens to contain storm runoff put the final price tag closer to $10 million.
Phase 3 of the project, officials said, is a reconstruction of East State Street, with most work aimed at the section of the street near the Olean Municipal Building. Planning work continues on that project, with aid from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative award coming to $1.2 million.
ON MONDAY, city officials also released an RFP for the downtown beautification program, a $900,000 effort for North Union Street funded entirely by the DRI.
Sidewalk replacements — originally considered in the first Walkable Olean project, but removed because of a lack of state or federal aid — are expected to make up between $525,000 and $625,000 of the project.
Between $300,000 and $400,000 of the project will go toward sidewalk replacements alone, with the remaining funds for upgrades at several locations. The locations noted in the RFP are at 188 N. Union St., in front of Brother’s Bistro; and 301 N. Union St., in front of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce building. Both sites have larger sidewalk areas, with officials aiming for upgrades like grading, patio pavers, seating arrangements, and even natural gas fireplaces are under consideration.
Beautification work, under the direction of the downtown beautification committee, takes up between $50,000 to $125,000 of the budget. The work is aimed at improving rain gardens and other landscaping with an eye toward ease of maintenance and sustainability.
Lighting improvements are also on the list, with up to $100,000 for the work. Officials are seeking to install seasonal lighting and overhead lights for display during most of the year — with the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s Santa Claus Lane decorations taking over during the winter.
In addition, upgraded signage for businesses, a downtown map, directional signs to landmarks and street signs are also planned. Up to $85,000 in work is planned.