Contemporary Christian artist Nichole Nordeman performs at Olean First Baptist Church Sunday evening. She has nine Gospel Music Association Dove awards to her credit, including two for Female Vocalist of the Year, and has performed on Women of Faith stages before filled arenas and in churches across the country.
Christian artist performs at First Baptist
- Jerry Trass/Olean Times Herald
