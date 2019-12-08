Contemporary Christian artist Nichole Nordeman performs at Olean First Baptist Church Sunday evening. She has nine Gospel Music Association Dove awards to her credit, including two for Female Vocalist of the Year, and has performed on Women of Faith stages before filled arenas and in churches across the country.

Jim Eckstrom is executive editor of the Olean Times Herald and Bradford Publishing Co. His email is jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com.)

