Appellation Marlborough Wine (AMW), a new wine appellation certification founded in 2018 and designed to protect the reputation of Marlborough wine, announced today it is legally trademarked globally, including key wine markets in the North America, Europe and Asia, setting it apart from other new world certification practices.
Following the lead of many wine regions before it, AMW strives to protect the integrity of Marlborough wine by addressing critical factors including quality and authenticity in grape-growing and winemaking using fruit from Marlborough. Starting with Sauvignon Blanc, wineries can gain certification to carry the AMW logo on their label if their grapes are 100% grown in Marlborough, from vineyards certified by Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand, the wine is bottled in New Zealand, and made from grapes cropped at or below set parameters, established according to soil type and vine density variability. Today, there are 49 AMW members and over 90 certified wines from some of the region’s most iconic wine companies.
“This is the first step in protecting New Zealand wine that has now become a global icon,” said Ivan Sutherland, chair of Appellation Marlborough Wine and owner of Dog Point Vineyards. “Appellation Marlborough Wine is about protecting the reputation this region has worked hard to build. It provides our global consumers with an assurance they can see and trust.”
This important designation comes at a time when international demand for New Zealand wine shows no sign of slowing, with total export value reaching a record $1.83 billion, and USA continuing to be New Zealand wine’s largest market with over $550 million in exports 1. A renowned wine region's reputation for quality is critically important to protect for its producers. With almost 300,000 acres of Sauvignon Blanc planted worldwide, Sauvignon Blanc has solidified itself as one of the most popular white-wines.
Member wine producers also see the importance the certification provides to consumers. “We know that the AMW designation is vital to protecting the integrity of our industry, recognizing that Marlborough wine is globally unique, extraordinary and 100% worth protecting,” said Cloudy Bay Estate Director Yang Shen.
About Appellation Marlborough
Appellation Marlborough Wine (AMW) was introduced and trademark registered in 2018 to protect the reputation of Marlborough wine. The primary aim of the initiative is to protect the origin, authenticity and integrity of wines produced in Marlborough. AMW has 49 members, including some of the region’s most iconic wine companies. Initially focused on Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, AMW is designed to protect and promote wines that are made from 100% Marlborough grapes, grown sustainably from Marlborough vineyards and bottled in New Zealand. For more information, visit www.appellationmarlboroughwine.co.nz or join us on Facebook and Instagram @appellationmarlboroughwine.
