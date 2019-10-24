BUFFALO — The Ellicottville boys soccer team knew that it would need to pull off a handful of upsets to make its way through the Section 6 Class C bracket.
On Thursday night, the No. 7 Eagles (9-9) earned their first upset by defeating No. 2 Bennett, 2-1.
Mitchell Azcarate scored got the Eagles on the board in the first minute of the game, as he scored on a header off an assist from Adrian deOrbe.
Mohamuh Nasib would tie the game for Bennett, and the score remained 1-1 until five minutes were left on the clock.
Then, Bryce Butler got his head on the ball and sent it into the back of the net, winning the game for Ellicottville. Justin Imhoff assisted on the goal.
Ellicottville goalkeeper Jamison Caldwell made four saves, while Confident Ngolo made eight saves for Bennett.
The Eagles will face No. 3 Randolph in the Class C semifinals on Tuesday (5 p.m.) in Eden.
SECTION 6 PLAYOFFS CLASS C QUARTERFINALS Westfield/Brocton 1, Portville 0
WESTFIELD — Nathan Culbreth’s goal with 10 minutes remaining was the difference to keep No. 1 Westfield/Brocton alive.
Michael Johnson made three saves for unbeaten W/B (17-0), the third-ranked team in the state in Class C.
“We played them even for 70 minutes,” Portville coach J.J. McIntosh said. “They had a half-field direct kick. He hit this rocket and it went top shelf off my keeper’s hands. He got a piece of it, but it was a great shot, and that was the difference.”
Tyler Robinson made nine saves for No. 9 Portville (7-10-1).
“As a young team, they did everything you ask of them, executed a game plan and I I couldn’t be more proud of them,” McIntosh said.
“We had a solid game plan going in of how to play them. We wanted to keep their shots coming from the outside, protect the middle, and I think we did that. We played well as a team, good team defense.”
DISTRICT 9 PLAYOFFS CLASS AAA CHAMPIONSHIP Bradford 3, Clearfield 2
BROCKWAY, Pa. — Bradford repeated as Class AAA champions, as Ian Grady scored twice, including the winning goal, and Ryan Miller added another.
Bradford goalkeeper Evan Schmidt made 13 saves to keep the Owls (15-5) in the game. Bradford won its eighth District 9 title in 15 years under coach Wes Lohrman.
“I was thinking about this on the way down here that we’ve won a few of these in program history and each one is different; it’s never the same feeling,” Lohrman said. “We have a large group of seniors, so when they are able to go out and accomplish one of the goals that they set for themselves and to be able to celebrate this with the fans and their parents and families, it’s fun. I enjoy being a part of it and I’m happy for the guys that they were able to achieve this victory tonight.
“It was a stressful game, it was a challenging game. I’m happy.”
Andrew Lopez scored twice for Clearfield and Graeson Graves had 10 saves.
Bradford’s season continues either next week in a sub-regional game against Obama Academy (if it chooses to enter) or in two weeks in the first round of the PIAA postseason.
GIRLS SOCCER SECTION 6 PLAYOFFS CLASS A-2 QUARTERFINAL Pioneer 1, Depew 0
YORKSHIRE — Jasmine Sims made six saves for No. 3 Pioneer (13-3-1) in a shutout victory.
No. 6 Depew ends the season at 4-10-3.