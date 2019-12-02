He’s four years removed from coaching in the Mid-American Conference, but St. Bonaventure women’s basketball coach Jesse Fleming is still well aware of how well the conference ranks.
And this week, his Bonnies (1-6, losers of five straight) get two chances to face MAC opponents, starting this afternoon at Kent State’s Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center (105.9 FM, noon) against the Golden Flashes.
The Bonnies will host Buffalo on Saturday and have already played Akron, so their non-conference schedule is saturated with foes from the MAC, a conference which has routinely been among the tops in the country in RPI and has seen teams garner recent postseason success.
“It’s a really steady league,” Fleming said. “There’s a lot of talent in Ohio, and these teams have done a great job keeping these kids home. Buffalo is continuing to do good things. Kent State looks ascendent, Akron is very senior-laden, but I know they’re excited about their recruiting class.”
IN ITS last game, Kent State (4-2) rallied as the Golden Flashes trailed 72-59 with 4:25 left yet came back to beat Robert Morris, 82-81. If Fleming watched that game tape, he might have had flashbacks to how his team lost fourth-quarter leads to Akron, Canisius and Cleveland State earlier this year.
“It was like nothing I’ve seen before,” Fleming said. “Kent was down six with 26 seconds left. But we’re in two different places. Right now we don’t expect to pull those games out and they do. That’s my job as a coach, to get us believing that we can be in those situations and have success.”
Outside of a 35-point drubbing by Michigan, the Golden Flashes have played five close games – with wins over Duquesne (by 2), Youngstown State (by 9, in OT), Fort Wayne (by 8) and Robert Morris (by 1). The team’s only other loss was a 10-point defeat by Ohio State. That’s similar to the Bonnies, whose margin of defeat in their six losses is just shy of eight points.
“We have to defend better for longer, and not be in a situation where we’re in a close game late,” Fleming said. “That’s what’s going to have to take us over the hump right now.”
ALL FIVE of Kent State’s starters average in double figures in an offense that allows an average of 72 points per game. Lindsey Thall (15 points per game), Nila Blackford (near-15), Katie Shumate (near-13), Asiah Dingle (12) and Megan Carter (12) have combined for 92 percent of Kent State’s scoring this season.
“Dingle is hard to keep out of the paint,” Fleming said. “Carter has hit two game-winners this year; she is that senior leader for them. Thall is probably the best shooter we’re going to play this season. She has the quickest release and has some size so it’s hard to contest her shot. Everybody in the gym knows she’s a shooter and she is still shooting 47 percent from three. That’s a lot of offensive talent. Offensively, they’re special and they’re well-coached and I’m very impressed with their program.”
The rest of the team has scored just 35 points through six games as that starting five averages 28-or-more minutes a game and Carter is the lone senior. The others are two freshmen and two sophomores.
“They added two really good freshmen this year in Shumate, who I’ve known about for a long time, and Blackford, who’s a really good big kid,” Fleming said. “They’re going to be a good team for a long time. They’ve done a really good job recruiting that area and keeping kids home.”
PRIOR TO Thanksgiving the Bonnies traveled to Binghamton and lost to the Bearcats, 78-67. In her first career start, Olivia Brown scored a career-best 20 points and Jurnee President added 16.
“Olivia shows it in practice,” Fleming said. “She’s a confident kid and she’s our hardest worker. She has the best motor and she’s going to be a really good player.”
However, the Bonnies couldn’t push past Kai Moon (28 points) and the undefeated Bearcats.
“I give Moon credit,” Fleming said. “She hit some tough shots. She’s a really good player. What really hurt us was their inside game. We just got dominated inside. I need to do a better job preparing us.”
Again, the Bonnies shot well (nearly 45 percent), especially from long range (10-for-17), but Binghamton’s 16-5 advantage at the free throw line proved fatal.
“We were attacking the rim,” Fleming said. “But we missed something like 18 layups. We took shots at the rim, but we have to finish at the rim at a 70 percent clip and we’re nowhere close. It wasn’t for lack of trying but we could’ve been more physical.”
Since a poor start to the season the Bonnies have progressed their 3-point percentage. The team is up to nearly 37 percent from behind the arc and connecting on eight long-range baskets per game.
“That’s what we do,” Fleming said. “We can score the ball; right now it’s defending. That’s the issue.”