ORCHARD PARK — You could argue that Sean McDermott lost his bet … the only question is the expense of his wager.
And that determination will be made this week by the Bills’ medical staff.
With Buffalo having clinched a playoff berth in Week 15 and with nothing to play for after the Week 16 loss at New England, the expectation was that McDermott, Buffalo’s coach, would rest as many starters as possible in the meaningless season finale against the Jets Sunday afternoon at New Life Stadium.
And he did … sort of.
Starting wide receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley, rookie running back Devin Singletary and tight end Dawson Knox were inactive while Pro Bowl-bound cornerback Tre’Davious White was the only defender in that role.
But, as it turned out, even the benching of White, couldn’t completely protect that position.
Fellow starter Levi Wallace suffered a leg injury while making an interception late in the first quarter. Then, in the closing minutes of the final period, nickel corner Taron Johnson injured his leg during a Jets screen pass and limped from the field.
Buffalo’s situation at cornerback late in the means-nothing 13-6 loss was so bad that wide receiver Isiah McKenzie was forced to play that position for two series.
The Bills have only five cornerbacks – White, Wallace, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal and Kevin Johnson – but with White inactive and the two injuries, only Kevin Johnson – who was eventually taken from the game to protect him – and Neal were available, forcing McKenzie into an unfamiliar role when New York was in a passing situation.
THIS IS not to say that McDermott blundered in not being more protective of his cornerback corps. He needed to have four active and it made sense to protect the most talented one.
It’s more the cautionary tale that Sunday’s situation told. Putting Brown, Beasley, Singletary and Knox in street clothes was smart. But playing starting quarterback Josh Allen for even two series – seven snaps, five of them passes – was fraught with risk. It only takes one play lose lose a key player as happened with the two cornerbacks.
Now, heading into Saturday’s wild-card round playoff game (4:35 p.m.) at Houston, Buffalo has a real issue at a critical defensive position, especially facing weapons such as Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Kenny Stills and tight end Darren Fells.
If Wallace and Taron Johnson are out, the Bills cornerback corps is severely compromised as the only other option is practice squadder Cam Lewis, the former UB star.
And while it’s unwise to speculate about injuries, it’s hard not to conclude, after seeing Wallace carted off the field, that Wallace’s injury is serious … especially in a short week.
BUT, WHEN McDermott met with the media after the game he admitted he didn’t know the status of Wallace, Taron Johnson or offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe, who reaggravated and ankle injury that kept him out of the previous five games.
As for taking Kevin Johnson out of the game he admitted, “We were just trying to make sure … we were a little thin at that position to begin with. Levi and Kevin were out there and we were trying to roll them (in and out) and we just ran out of bodies.”
As for the Bills playoff opponent being locked into the Texans, whom Buffalo played tough last season in a 20-13 loss at NRG Stadium, McDermott allowed, “Each team is different, each year is different. They’re a good football team with playmakers and they’ve been in the playoffs a number of times.”
Of Buffalo’s readiness for the postseason, McDermott pointed out, “We’ve gone on the road (6-2 record ties the franchise mark for wins away from home). We’ve played close games (4-5 in results decided by a touchdown or less). It’s one-game seasons from here on out.”
Buffalo, of course, started its season 5-1, but has lost three of its last four.
“Every game is important,” McDermott maintained. “If you don’t start the season well, 16, 17 weeks ago, it may go differently. Teams that start in one fashion don’t always end up in that fashion in terms of win-loss record.
“People always look at the schedule and say, ‘Is this team going to be tough?’That team?’ You never know … this is where I think this is the greatest league in sports … because of the parity every year. I’m proud of the guys for the way they improved every week and focused on the next week … which (now) is a big challenge against the Texans.”
