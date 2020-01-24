SALAMANCA — Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino recently announced that legendary Country Music superstars Big & Rich will perform in the Seneca Allegany Event Center on April 11.
Tickets start at $45 and are on sale now for the 7 p.m. show.
Big & Rich have been making hit music together for more than 15 years. The pair’s first studio album, “Horse of a Different Color,” was released in 2004, producing four straight hits, including the iconic “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy).”
They hit the top of the Country Music charts with the single “Lost In This Moment” in 2007.
Other accolades include being first-rate songwriters, producers and musicians with a roster of collaborations and hits produced or penned for various artists including Jason Aldean, Gretchen Wilson, Martina McBride, Faith Hill, Merle Haggard, Bon Jovi, John Anderson, Willie Nelson, Jewel, Keith Anderson, Hank Williams, Jr., John Legend, Wyclef Jean, and Tim McGraw.
In addition to Big & Rich, tickets are still available for other unforgettable shows at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino:
ABBA The Concert will be Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25.
Aaron Lewis will perform March 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25.
Tickets for all these shows may be purchased at any Seneca Resorts & Casinos location, online at ticketmaster.com, at any Ticketmaster location or order by phone by calling (800) 745-3000.