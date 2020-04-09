Previously postponed, the 2020 Big 30 Basketball Senior Classic was officially canceled by the Big 30 Athletic Fund Committee on Thursday.
The cancellation follows Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf’s order to close schools in his state for the rest of the scholastic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded in 2015 and played each year at Portville Central School, the game pits the top senior boys and girls basketball players from the Pennsylvania Big 30 area against their New York counterparts.
“While we regret having to make this decision we feel it is in the best interests of everyone,” said Dave Fuhrman, Big 30 Senior Basketball Classic Chairman, in a statement on Thursday.
Full rosters of the players selected to play in the 2020 game will be published in the Times Herald at a later date.