OLEAN — Olean Public Library officials said author Paul Wieland, former St. Bonaventure instructor, will speak about his book “Taro Lives: Confessions of a Sports Hoaxer” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the library, with a book-signing to follow.
The book traces the author’s beginnings as a grammar school newspaperman, to his early days in the news business, where he pulled his first gags and met up with his hero, a fellow reporter who was an accomplished hoaxer.
Wieland cooperates in one big hoax and then realizes he’d like to pull off his own, but with the caveat that his wouldn’t do harm, just provide laughs.
After a stint in hoax-punctuated public relations with General Motors, Wieland finds his element in professional hockey and sports TV. It was his sandbox and petri dish for the next quarter century. Along the way, he invents a Japanese hockey player named Taro Tsujimoto, soon a legend in the National Hockey League. Taro, the off-the-cuff imaginary player, sets Wieland off on the pursuit of hoaxes for two decades, resulting in some of the strangest news announcements and sports television ever presented.
Wieland began his professional career as an award-winning reporter/rewriteman and science/technology correspondent for two metropolitan daily newspapers, the Buffalo Courier-Express and the Buffalo Evening News. He was later named a Congressional Fellow, an honor given to only two journalists a year.
He left for a position as a public relations executive with General Motors, where he was a corporate speechwriter and then in charge of GM’s media relations in New York City.
In 1970, he became the public relations director of the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, where he also worked on-air in radio and TV for several years. He then became executive producer of Sabres Productions, and spent 25 years in charge of hockey telecasts, working as a director and producer on NBC, Sportschannel America, and as a unit manager on world-wide hockey telecasts. He left hockey to run a Massachusetts public television station for six years, beginning a long association as a director of ESPN coverage of college basketball games.
Instead of retiring, he joined the faculty of the Jandoli School of Communication at St. Bonaventure University, teaching various writing courses as well as sports TV production and on-air announcing.
He is also the author of three non-fiction sports books, “And Then Perreault said to Rico,” Triumph, 2008, and “The Father… the Son…and the Sweet Sixteen,” Brown Hill, 2012. He also wrote a novel, “Arenaland” in 2017, a satirical look at the sports business, and “Taro Lives!” RPSS Publishing, 2019. Another book, ”Chasing Nigel” a memoir of a life fishing, awaits publication.