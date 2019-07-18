The full breadth of 1980s nostalgia saturating all forms of media this decade has had its moments of fun, but as the 2010s wind to a close, I think it’s time for the ‘80s throwbacks to wind down as well.
As with all peaks and valleys in the spectrum of the Nostalgia Cycle, there have been big hits and groan-worthy duds over the past several years.
Easily one of the highest highs is “Stranger Things,” a Netflix original series following a group of pre-teens in small-town Indiana caught up in a “Steven Spielberg meets Stephen King” adventure of mystery, science-fiction and horror.
After a spectacular and near-flawless first season and a relatively good second season in 2017, the third season premiered on July 4, with a whole new set of problems now facing our young heroes in the scary and modern world of 1985.
The new Starcourt Mall has become the focal point of the town of Hawkins, driving other stores out of business. Sheriff Jim Hopper (played by David Harbour) is conflicted over his adoptive daughter Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike’s (Finn Wolfhard) budding relationship.
Single mom Joyce (Winona Ryder) considers moving out of Hawkins for better prospects, leaving the state of the children’s friendships and her own relationship with Hopper up in the air. Her son Will spends his days hanging with Dustin, Lucas and Max, while her other son Jonathan is working at the local newspaper with his girlfriend, Nancy.
However, strange power fluctuations trigger Will’s awareness of something otherworldly, and Eleven and Max sense something is off about the town’s residents, particularly Max’s brother, Billy, and despite having closed the portal to the Upside Down, they fear that they are all still in danger.
Although the overwhelming amount of 1980s nostalgia is what originally catches people’s attention and draws the viewers in, it’s the characters that have kept this show in the public consciousness and made it last more than just one season.
As far as this third season, it’s what the characters are now going through that make this season a success. Although the events of the previous seasons have definitely taken a toll on everyone, the new monsters to defeat are teen relationships, summer jobs and a crumbling community that challenge these characters to grow up or change their views on life.
However, it’s the humor that makes many of these scenes work. Whether it’s the boys and girls trying to figure out how each other’s minds work, one of the parents not sure how to handle the kids dating or the high school students working at the mall and trying to be cool while scooping ice cream, the awkwardness of adolescence is a big part of the charm.
While all the actors are great, the story itself is a bit less than what I was hoping for from this series. As is usually the case with highly anticipated sequels or new seasons, the producers want the product to be bigger, but that doesn’t always mean better. In the first season, it was mostly focused on these kids and the strange things happening in the town, but it didn’t expand beyond that area, driving home the idea that it can happen anywhere.
But here, the Russians have infiltrated the community and set up a secret base underneath the new mall. If it’s trying to stick with the ridiculousness that many ‘80s movies had with the Russians as the bad guys, then it succeeded. To me, it feels like jumping the shark and I can’t suspend my disbelief that much.
Thankfully, along with the characters, the production value and the direction are always great and make me want to watch each episode to see what happens next. Everything has a lived-in and authentic feel and the way each narrative is told keeps up the suspense and the thrills.
It may not be as great as the first couple seasons, but “Stranger Things” has still got it.