SALAMANCA — Country music artist Brett Young will take the stage at the Seneca Allegany Event Center this Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Southern California native and multi-platinum performer has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound. Young’s aptly dubbed “Caliville” style led him to win the 2018 ACM Awards New Male Vocalist of the Year.
He released his second album, Ticket to L.A., last December. The album hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Albums Chart upon release and features lead single “Here Tonight,” which topped the Mediabase and Billboard Country charts. Co-written with Ben Caver, Justin Ebach and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley, “Here Tonight” marks Young’s fifth consecutive No. 1 single.
It’s been an incredible 2019 for Young. Over the past couple of years, the country music singer has earned a spot in the genre with hits like “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Mercy” and “Like I Loved You.”
During the last 12 months alone, he’s had the opportunity to tour with Luke Bryan and Lady Antebellum. This year, Young had the special chance to headline his own tour across the country.
With over 1.7 billion in total song streams, Young continues to receive nominations from the ACM, CMA, Billboard, Teen Choice, and iHeartRadio. Most recently, he was selected by the CMT Music Awards for Performance of the Year for his “Motownphilly” collaboration with Boyz II Men for CMT Crossroads.
His unique voice has drawn a devoted fan base. It’s said by All Access to be “a gentle and seductive combination of silk and gravel.” Young is equally talented as a songwriter earning two Association of Independent Music Publisher Awards as Writer of the Year and Song of the Year, in addition to being honored at the 2017 ASCAP Country Awards for a Top Country Song.
Young’s relationship with his fans has led to selling out his headline tours, Calville Tour and CMT on Tour: Here Tonight. He has also toured with Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Lady Antebellum. He continues to headline shows and festivals throughout the country.
According to E News, there is a whole lot on the horizon for the country music artist. It was recently announced that Kohl’s would be the exclusive retailer of the Brett Young Caliville apparel collection that began in October.
And, he’s daddy. On Oct. 21, the 38-year-old country singer and his wife, Taylor, welcomed their first child together, Presley Elizabeth. The couple live in the Nashville area.
Young announced in early November that he’ll be kicking off “The Chapters Tour” in 2020. He’ll perform in nearly 30 cities in the United States and Canada, starting in Knoxville’s Civic Auditorium on Jan. 30.
Young told E News, “I always love the opportunity to show people how diverse country music is and what a strong pop element there is and how moving and powerful the stories are,” he said. “I love the opportunity to win over a couple fans who may not have liked country music when they walked in.”
For more information about Brett Young, visit his website online at brettyoungmusic.com.