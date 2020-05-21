A lot has happened in the seven weeks since I last wrote for this column.
For one, I finished the fourth and final Unit of CPE and will begin preparing to apply for Board Certification.
The last five weeks of classes had to be done online, via Zoom. And much to my dismay, it just wasn’t the same.
I missed the intimacy and camaraderie of meeting with my classmates in person. Class online felt awkward and uncomfortable, but as we know, “all things work together for good for those who love God!”
Once I felt at ease functioning in the virtual world, I realized I could use that knowledge to benefit patients.
What provoked this thinking was an experience in the ICU, where I stood with a woman whose husband was isolated for COVID-19. His condition was deemed ‘end of life,’ so family was given permission to come see him – but had to do so from outside the glass doors of the room. It was heartbreaking. The wife shared that she wanted to tell him she was there and she loved him. She worried he would think he was dying alone.
I will celebrate eight years as a hospital chaplain on June 2, and in all that time I’ve never felt so powerless.
This prompted the idea of doing virtual visits with patients and giving families the opportunity to visit this way as well. It’s gratifying to offer this service to others, but it became even more meaningful a couple of weeks ago, in the final days of my own sister’s life. I now have first-hand understanding of how painful this separation can be and the benefit of being able to do virtual visits.
I’ve had several people ask how things are going inside the hospital walls, and I believe I speak for all of us when I say there is great relief that things haven’t gotten worse.
In the beginning, the fear of what was to come was paralyzing. Nurses shared accounts of nightmares in which they had contracted the virus and were dying all alone, without their families present. Some employees considered pursuing a different career.
But then, things began to turn around. As people out in the community poured out their support in so many wonderful ways and collectively prayed for OGH employees, a sense of hope and pride began to slowly permeate the hospital halls. There was a renewed sense of being on a mission together and a commitment to staying strong and making a difference. There are not words sufficient to thank all of you who contributed to this, even in the smallest of ways.
At this point, we look forward to the time when we can shed the masks and once again see each other’s smiling faces. But until then, there is an uncompromising resolve to keeping our employees and patients safe.
It is my prayer that all of you will join us in that commitment by protecting yourselves and others.