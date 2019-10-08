ERIE, Pa. — A resident of Allegany, N.Y., has been sentenced in federal court to two years of probation, ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and complete 50 hours of community service on his conviction of theft of mail by a postal employee.
Bryant Richard, 30, of 4115 S. Nine Mile Road, No. 125, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David S. Cercone, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady reported Tuesday.
Richard, from around October 2018 to November 2018, stole 18 items of mail that had been submitted to the U.S. Postal Service for delivery. Richard was a postal employee at the time of the thefts.
Brady commended the Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General for the investigation leading to the prosecution of Richard.