BELMONT — Data from a New York State Department of Health annual report on opioid overdose deaths showed Allegany County deaths at two in 2018, the latest compiled numbers available.
That number of deaths is down from six recorded deaths in 2015, five of those from heroin overdoses. The 2018 deaths were opioid overdoses or those involving prescription pain relievers that may include other substances such as fentanyl. Allegany County experienced three such deaths in 2017.
The Times Herald reported last month that five people died from opioid or heroin overdoses in Cattaraugus County in 2019, according to county health officials.
That is down from 11 opioid/heroin overdose deaths in the county in 2015, when heroin addiction and overdoses spiked in the county and New York state, Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins said.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced last month that opioid overdose deaths in New York state counties (excluding New York City) dropped for the first time in a decade. For 2018, the state reported 1,824 opioid deaths, nearly 16 percent lower than 2017 figures, which showed 2,170 recorded deaths.
Cuomo called the reduction “an important milestone” that he said demonstrates progress in battling addictions in the state.
“In comparison to previous reports from New York state, there has been a decline in the number of deaths,” noted Lori Ballengee, public health director with the Allegany County Department of Health, in a statement. “Allegany County’s numbers remain small in comparison to other counties in Western New York.”
In the first quarter of 2019, covering January through March, preliminary data show no recorded opioid overdose deaths for the county.
Hospitalization figures for the county’s opioid overdoses were suppressed for confidentiality purposes due to fewer than six discharges, the report noted; however, the state report showed 29 outpatient emergency department visits for such overdoses in 2017 and a drop to 15 for 2018. Ten heroin overdoses were reported for 2018, cut in half from 2016, when there were 20 heroin-related outpatient/ER visits.
State figures also show numbers for those seeking treatment for chemical dependence. In 2017 there were 192 individuals seeking treatment, with 111 of those being for heroin addiction. Preliminary figures show a rise to 218 with 114 being for heroin addiction in Allegany County for 2018.
The county Department of Health refers to the Allegany County Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse (ACASA) as one of the most active agencies helping to counter addiction in the area. ACASA collaborates with agencies associated with the Allegany County Heroin and Opioid Committee, which has been working on a plan for 2018-21 according to a written statement from the health department. This committee, through ACASA, was previously an Allegany County Legislature ad hoc committee.
In an online description, Wellsville-based ACASA, Inc. started in the 1970s and was established “to meet the growing needs in our county to understand, prevent, and treat persons who have alcohol and substance abuse problems.”
In an online report about opioid abuse in Allegany County, 2009 statistics gathered by Partners for Prevention of Allegany County (PPAC) showed rising usage of drugs by youths and the group formed a coalition to implement prevention projects.
The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office also assists through such programs as helping to dispose of prescription drugs in a safe manner with drop boxes to help prevent misuse.
The 2018 report also shows increased use of Naloxone (Narcan) is also likely helping in the fight against opioid overdoses. For Allegany County, Naloxone was administered by EMS 45 times in 2016, and 26 times in 2018. Naloxone was administered by Allegany County Law Enforcement four times in 2017 and three in 2018. Registered Community Opioid Overdose Prevention programs administered the reversal drug twice in 2018, with no instances of administration in 2017.
Statewide, hospitalizations for opioid-related overdoses fell from 3,260 in 2017 to 3,029 in 2018. New York City data is compiled separately and will be added into the final report when available.
Cuomo convened a New York State Heroin and Opioid Task Force in 2016 and reconvened the group in 2019. The task force was charged to create more recovery centers around the state, expand peer services, establish youth recovery clubhouses and to adopt mobile treatment, telehealth and 24/7 open access centers which provide immediate assessment and referral to care for even remote areas.
Last month, Cuomo unveiled a measure that would make fentanyl analogs subject to the same criminal sale or possession penalties as other controlled substances. The fentanyl analogs are often 50 times stronger than heroin. Cuomo said that whereas New York state has taken aggressive action “to combat this disease,” drug dealers have turned to lacing opioids and other illicit drugs with fentanyl analogs, a deadly synthetic opioid that current law does not ban.
The proposal is part of the governor’s 2020 State of the State agenda meant to close loopholes.
Full copies of reports for various years may be found on the New York State government and health department websites.
Allegany County hotlines include: Allegany County Sheriff’s Office at (585) 268-9208; Addiction Open Access Hotline at (716) 831-7007. As a prevention resource, the number for ACASA in Wellsville is (585) 593-1920.