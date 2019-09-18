ALFRED – Alfred State’s Culinary Arts Department will present a “Farm to Table Dinner” from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. The meal will be held at The Rig, which is located in the Culinary Arts Building on the Wellsville campus.
The cost of the dinner is $17 per adult and $10 for children 10 and under. The menu will include:
n Goat curry
n Lamb kabobs
n Chicken and biscuits
n Carved roasted pork
n Carved slow-roasted beef
n Rice pilaf
n Buttered fingerling potatoes
n Garden salad
n Roasted vegetables
n Corn on the cob
n Fresh-baked bread and desserts
For more information, contact Mary Ellen Wood at 607-587-3170.