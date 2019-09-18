ALFRED – Alfred State’s Culinary Arts Department will present a “Farm to Table Dinner” from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. The meal will be held at The Rig, which is located in the Culinary Arts Building on the Wellsville campus.

The cost of the dinner is $17 per adult and $10 for children 10 and under. The menu will include:

n Goat curry

n Lamb kabobs

n Chicken and biscuits

n Carved roasted pork

n Carved slow-roasted beef

n Rice pilaf

n Buttered fingerling potatoes

n Garden salad

n Roasted vegetables

n Corn on the cob

n Fresh-baked bread and desserts

For more information, contact Mary Ellen Wood at 607-587-3170.

Jim Eckstrom is executive editor of the Olean Times Herald and Bradford Publishing Co. His email is jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com.)

