Aiello, other Southern Tier mayors meet with state lawmakers at conference

ALBANY — Olean Mayor Bill Aiello was among the local leaders from across New York State who traveled to Albany last week for a meeting of the New York Conference of Mayors.
Southern Tier mayors including Aiello, Edward Sundquist of Jamestown, Willie Rosas of Dunkirk, and Bill Boland of Corning shared their concerns with state legislators on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed 2020-21 New York state budget.
The governor unveiled his Executive budget proposal in late January and the Legislature’s fiscal committees have been conducting public hearings on the $178-billion plan over the past several weeks.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay and Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats, met with several Southern Tier city officials from their legislative districts.
In a joint statement, O’Mara and Borrello said, “Governor Cuomo’s proposed state budget has sounded alarms at the local level over potential cost shifts in Medicaid, new unfunded state mandates, and funding cuts in numerous areas, including local roads and bridges. We agree that the Cuomo budget plan, as it stands, risks putting a heavier burden on local governments and local property taxpayers, who are already at the breaking point in fundamental ways. Consequently, we appreciate many of the local officials we represent raising their voices and we will continue to work closely with them to protect our local communities and property taxpayers from unreasonable and unfair state efforts to pass the buck on fiscal responsibility.”
Borrello and O’Mara stressed that they would keep working with their legislative colleagues across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions to keep attention focused on unfunded state mandates, a stronger commitment to Aid and Incentives for Municipalities (AIM) to support local municipalities and property taxpayers, as well as “job-killing state regulations, out-of-control debt, public safety, and a state tax burden that hurts family budgets businesses.”