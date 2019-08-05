BRADFORD, Pa. — The most talked-about aspect of Saturday night’s 46th annual Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic at Parkway Field, besides the 27-27 tie between New York and Pennsylvania, was the officiating.
There were those who point out that the New York-based crew flagged Pennsylvania 13 times for 120 yards compared to nine infractions for 97 yards against New York.
To be sure, 22 flags for 217 yards come close to the game records in both categories and offsetting personal fouls plus another infraction that was picked up eliminated three more penalties but still created 25 interruptions in the game or about one every six snaps.
That said, the Charities Classic has never been an easy game to officiate mostly because of the chippiness that’s the product of it being the last game for a good number of the participants.
However, many of those penalties figuratively called themselves. And to suggest that some flags were a reach or weren’t there at all is an insult to the crew and its integrity.
But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a problem with the officiating, though the most adverse crowd reaction came from the Pennsylvania fans for a call that was actually correct.
With New York desperately trying to rally in the fourth quarter, Salamanca running back Ira John seemingly fumbled at the end of a run. But the officials ruled he was down by contact and, indeed, his elbow appeared to hit the ground, as he was flipped, before the ball came loose and Pennsy recovered.
But there were several times when penalties were marked off with no flag visible and a time-eating third-quarter sequence when the crew wasn’t sure where to spot the ball on a play where New York gained 14 yards and a first down as Pennsylvania was guilty of a game-rule infraction. The ball was moved three times before a final spot, all as the crowd on both sides booed.
In fairness, officiating is tough enough without having to enforce specific all-star game rules regarding substitution and player alignment.
But, Saturday night, that situation made it appear the crew was confused and the crowd reacted accordingly.
So I have a suggestion.
Give the referee a mic!
That way he can explain the call or clarify the reason for a delay. The crowd might not like it or accept it, but at least it knows the reason directly from the officiating crew.
Wireless mics are used everywhere because they’re relatively inexpensive — including some high school games — and since certain fans are notorious for feeling they’re football rules gurus, it would be a valuable tool for the referee to have instant communication with the “experts.”
IF THERE’S such a thing as an injury benefitting the seemingly victimized team, that argument could be made for New York in Game 46.
In the third period, Salamanca quarterback Zariah Armstrong hurt his ankle on a gritty bid for a rushing touchdown that came up short of the goalline.
He spent the rest of the game on the bench with an ice pack on his injury.
That left Pioneer’s Nick Rinker as New York’s lone QB and he responded in impressive fashion.
Rinker, going to Bryant & Stratton on a basketball scholarship, played his team’s final seven series and two of his three record-tying touchdown passes came during that stretch. As Pennsylvania’s offense stalled in the fourth quarter — three punts, a fumble and an interception — he engineered three TDs in a span of under nine minutes to tie it.
He actually had two possessions in the closing minutes to steal the win.
The irony, of course, is that Rinker wasn’t the Pioneer all-star most fans thought would be the game’s deciding factor. Indeed when Big 30 Player of the Year, Mike Rigerman, bound for Division II Findlay (Ohio) College, was not allowed to play in the game, the perception was that New York’s offense was in trouble.
Then, too, with Pioneer historically relying on its running game, Rigerman in particular the past two years, Rinker rarely got a chance to demonstrate his passing prowess.
But clearly he possessed it and got to demonstrate as much on the biggest stage of his high school career.
AT BRADFORD, Pa.
(Updated stats from Saturday night’s game)
TEAM STATISTICS
NY PA
First Downs 13 81 Rushes-Yards 44-131 56-350 Passing Yards 190 20 Comp-Att-Int 8-22-0 7-16-1 Total Offense 321 364 Fumbles-Lost 3-2 4-2 Penalties-Yards 9-97 13-120 Punts-Avg 5-32.5 6-32.0 Total Plays 66 72
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing
New York: Jake Peters 9-51; Zariah Armstrong 6-29; Nick Rinker 13-28, TD Pennsylvania: Cole Secco 8-125, TD; Donny Pattison 12-71, TD; Stephen Kelly 7-58; Marvin Bryant 11-51
Passing
New York: Nick Rinker 6-of-16, 182 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT Pennsylvania: Mason Klesa 3-of-6, 3 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Receiving